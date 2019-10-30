WEDNESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Ship, captain, crew 6 p.m. Queen of hearts 7:30 p.m. Double Trouble 5-8 p.m. Chicken Cordon Blue dinner 5-7 p.m. Dinners Wednesday-Friday 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Legion wings 4-6 p.m. Karaoke by Jody 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — TH 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Ship, cap, crew 3 p.m. Karaoke with Lora Patton 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Poker 3 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Shuffleboard 1 p.m. Texas Hold’em 7:30 p.m. Chef’s choice 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge Closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — National Candy Corn Day. Bar poker 5 p.m. Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Phil & Cheryl. Queen of hearts 8 p.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Pool at noon. Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Mike’s burgers and chicken tenders 5-7 p.m. Costume party with Gary & Shirley 6-9 p.m. Moose game 8 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Lake Placid Garden Club — Meets the second Wednesday of the month from September to May at First Presbyterian Church Friendship Room in Lake Placid. Social 11:30 a.m. Lunch at noon. Call Paula at 863-465-2830 or Sharon at 863-531-0060.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8 a.m. Bridge 12:30 p.m. Pinochle 1 p.m. Shuffleboard scrambles 1:15 p.m. Intermediate line dancing 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There is no cost and public welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Shrine Club — Every Wednesday 8-10 a.m. coffee and donuts. 4th Wednesday each month dinner 6 p.m. Call 863-382-2208.
Humane Society of Highlands County — Join from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. Call 863-655-1522.
THURSDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Happy Halloween. Create a pizza. Poker 1 p.m. Chips ahoy 4 p.m. darts 6:45 p.m. Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Happy hour all day. Sammy’s famous tacos. Euchre 1:30 p.m. Trivia 5:30 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Food 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Bingo 1 p.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Bar poker 4 p.m. Halloween party 5 p.m. Chili and cornbread 4:30-7 p.m. Almost Live 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Halloween party and costume contest. Finger food $5 at 5 p.m. Music by Laura Patton. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bingo 6 p.m. Card game 6:15 p.m. Bar specials draft $1, margaritas $2. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Lodge closed. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. Wings and taters. happy hour 3-6 p.m. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Jackpot drawing 8 p.m. Frank E. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Happy hour 2-4 p.m. Bar poker 2 p.m. Comedy Show 7 p.m. Dinner starts 5 p.m. Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. Intermediate/advanced line dancing 10-11:30 a.m. Table shuffleboard 7 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Call 863-382-1554.
DAV Ridge Chapter 49 — Meets third Thursday every month at 6 p.m. at 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind Walmart) in Sebring. Call 609-510-1241.
Ridge Writers — Meets every Thursday in Lake Placid. Open to FWA members and nonmembers. All skill levels welcome. Call Forrest Steele at 863-243-1907 or Susan Dambrell at 863-464-0289.
Sebring Chapter Order of the Eastern Star No. 126 — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 p.m. at the Sebring Masonic Lodge. Potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Call 863-835-0913.
Sebring Breakfast Lions Club — Meets the first and third Thursday each month at 7 a.m. at the Havana Restaurant & Bakery, 2912 U.S. 27 North. All former and new Lions are welcome to attend.
IndivisibleHCFL — Meets every Thursday at 6 p.m. in downtown Sebring. Call or text 863-272-1200. IndivisibleHCFL.com or IndivisibleHCFL on Facebook.
Humane Society of Highlands County — Join from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday, 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. in Sebring. Help make fun stuff for the animals to benefit Humane Society including doggie bags, kennel blankets and more. Call 863-655-1522.
Avon Park Founders Garden Club — Meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May at 10 a.m. Call 863-452-1927.
Vegan Raw Food Group (Heartland Vegan Society) — meets the second Thursday each month. Learn to prepare healthy, plant-based dishes free of gluten and added oils. Call Bren at 863-385-5413.
FRIDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Halloween Party. Baked/fried fish, shrimp, chicken, onion rings/fries. Theresa Lindsey 6-9 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Riders prime rib dinner 4-6 p.m. Music by Joyce Boivan 4-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Washers 1 p.m. Food. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Best pizza in town 5-7 p.m. Almost Live 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Monthly Drawing 6 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Bar poker 2:30 p.m. Texas hold’em 7:30 p.m. Fish/steak/shrimp dinners 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Public welcome. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Kitchen open. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 2 p.m. Shuffleboard tourney 6:30 p.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Bridge 12:30 p.m. table tennis 1 p.m. Moonlight shuffling 6 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. Free sessions for NEW members only. The public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Writers Roundtable — The FWA group Writers Roundtable meets 1-3 p.m. every Friday at the Avon Park Public Library. A topic oriented/discussion group. Must be 18. Contact Suzanna Crean at vixendor@embarqmail.com.
Journal Plaza in Lake Placid — Free movie night first and third Friday each month at Journal Plaza. Music at 5:30 p.m. movie at 7:30 p.m. Good News Cafe will be open.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 1 p.m. Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Legion burgers 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Open mic 5 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Fall conference Orlando. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Chef’s choice 5-7 p.m. Jim Duke 6-9 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Pizza $1.50/slice at 5 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 3-5 p.m. Happy hour 3-7 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Omaha 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Woodcarving 8-11 a.m. Ice cream shuffleboard 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Hills Association — Pancake breakfast the second Saturday of each month, 8-10 a.m. AYCE for $6 or $5 for members. Call 863-382-1554.
Highlands Shrine Club — Flea market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shrine Slam breakfast two eggs, two sausages, two pancakes, OJ and coffee $5 every Saturday 8-10 a.m. On second Saturday of the month social at 5:30 p.m. Dinner 6 p.m.
Journal Plaza Farmer’s Market in Lake Placid — Every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with live music from 10 a.m. to noon. At the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid.
SUNDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 3 p.m. Chrissy 5-8 p.m. Early bird spaghetti dinner 5-7 p.m. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Euchre 1:30 p.m. Left, right, center 3 p.m. Sunday specials. Kitchen open 3 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Pool tournament 2 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Football Sunday bring a dish to share 1 p.m. Karaoke with Megasoundz 5-8 p.m. Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Set clocks back. Poker 1:30 p.m. Check at Post for food. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Steak-O second and fourth Sunday of the month 2 p.m. Bar poker 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Food available at the bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Open kitchen. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Moose Legion burgers and dogs. NASCAR. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Daylight savings time ends. Call 863-385-2966
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Hard Candy (band) — Playing at the Wild Hawg every Sunday, 4-8 p.m.
MONDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4-6 p.m. RJ’s meatball subs 4 p.m. Kitchen open Monday-Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All are welcome. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew 5-7 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Dart league 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Call 863-385-8902.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Mary’s homemade soup $3 at 3 p.m. to close or gone. Poker 1:30 p.m. Ship, capt, crew 4:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Euchre 1 p.m. Darts 7:30 p.m. Queen of hearts. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Member bingo 2-4 p.m. Public charity bingo 6 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — happy hour 3-6 p.m. Pizza and pitcher $11. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Buttonwood Squares — Round dance lessons every Monday in Rec Hall from 3-4:30 p.m.
Sebring Recreation Club — Pinochle 1 p.m. Mini shuffleboard tournament 1:15 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Sebring Bridge Club — Duplicate Bridge is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in Sebring. There public is welcome. Call 863-385-8118.
Highlands Community Church — Offering free dinner for the homeless and the hungry every Monday from 4:30-6 p.m. at 3005 New Life Way.
TUESDAY
American Legion Post 25 in Lake Placid — Chips ahoy 4 p.m. SAL bingo 6:30 p.m. Meatloaf dinner 5-7 p.m. Food available daily through the bar. Call 863-465-0975.
American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park — Bingo 1 p.m. Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-453-4553.
American Legion post 74 in Sebring — Call 863-471-1448.
AMVETS Post 21 in Sebring — Bar poker 5 p.m. Call 863-385-0234.
VFW Post 4300 in Sebring — Queen of hearts 6 p.m. VFW Riders pork loin sandwich 5-6:30 p.m. He Said She Said 5-8 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 3880 in Lake Placid — Hamburgers, hot dogs and fries 5-6:30 p.m. Darts 6:30 p.m. Call 863-699-5444.
VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park — Show me the money 4-6 p.m. Call 863-452-9853.
Elks Lodge 2661 in Lake Placid — Texas hold’em 1:30 p.m. Bar games 2:30 p.m. Food available at bar. Call 863-465-2661.
Elks Lodge 1529 in Sebring — Tastee Tuesday taco salad. Canasta 9 a.m. Bar poker 6-8 p.m. Call 863-471-3557.
Moose Lodge 2374 in Lake Placid — Poker 2 p.m. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 863-465-0131.
Moose Lodge 2494 in Avon Park — Ship, capt, crew. tacos. $2 margaritas. $6 beer pitchers. Call 863-452-0579.
Moose Lodge 2259 in Sebring — Call 863-655-3920.
Sebring Recreation Club — Beginner line dancing 5:30 p.m. Couples line dancing 6:30 p.m. Advanced line dancing 7:30 p.m. Call 863-385-2966.
Eagles 4240 in Sebring — Call 863-655-4007.
Book Club — Meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Books-A-Million in Sebring. For information, call Glenna at 863-273-7959.
Highlands Shrine Club — The fourth Tuesday of each month is BUNCO at 11:30 a.m. $4 to play and the public is invited. 2604 SR 17 South. Call 863-382-2208.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.