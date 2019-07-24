The “healing breath” as we term the phase in Yoga, stresses long inhales/exhales through the nose. When practicing Yoga, we focus on re-oxygenating the blood through the anatomical structure, tissues, internal organs and exhaling carbon dioxide, other toxins accumulated in the body. The human body’s innate Nature, as in all living entities is to maintain health.
A daily, challenging Yoga practice in a class with other Practitioners, provides feedback as we experiment with new postures, each person doing the best they can at the present moment, focusing on achieving and maintaining health. This personal challenge often confronts our habitual non- thinking habits or what is ingrained as “muscle memory.”
In today’s computer-oriented society, a creeping sedentary lifestyle may compromise our health. The computer is “not alive” but uses appealing technology to program our thinking with ads, social values and communication mesmerizing our undivided attention to the computer for long hours, substituting it for human contact/feedback. A Yoga practice provides direct, objective personal feedback for our own evaluation as we initiate postures. Yoga challenges us to discover and alter unhealthy past habit patterns with new growth.
“Compression Yoga” emphasizes “squeezing internal organs, pushing out accumulated toxins and waste as the compression is released. New blood rushes in with oxygen and nutrients that fuel healthy organ function,” according to Instructor Benna Crawford.
Postures may include Downward Facing Dog, Plank, Cobra, Upward Facing Dog and Sun Salutation. You can learn the postures in one of the Intermediate Yoga classes at the YMCA or Gold’s Gym. These postures take effort, concentration and a precise, continuous flow for a number of times until “the form” gradually degrades with fatigue. We challenge “the mind” to perform physically in order to achieve our goal. The goal is conditioning it to go beyond present “locked in” patterns. This is growth.
“Compression Yoga” may have different names such as Bikram Yoga, required to be taught by a Birkram Certified Instructor using a specific format created by Bikram Choudhury, born in Calcutta in 1944. According to him, “Bikram Yoga is a ‘hot system’ with the thermostat raised up to 108 degrees Fahrenheit that makes the body sweat.” There are other Yoga practices that stress raising body temperature internally, practicing Yoga poses. This is the emphasis of Iyengar Yoga.
Yoga is a way to improve health and wellness with dedication and mental focus. We strive to “raise the bar” of our expectations. We visualize postures in the mind then manifest them in the body.
The mind is the key to letting go of mental roadblocks. Our dedication to learn and improve provides an exciting path of self-discovery, reinventing the future. Will we take up the Chalice as the Yoga practitioners pictured in the Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. class at the YMCA are manifesting?
“No other obstacles exist save those we ourselves place in our own path,” Rudolf Steiner, Knowledge of the Higher Worlds and Its Attainment, 1947.
