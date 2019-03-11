SEBRING — American Family Financial Association is based in San Antonio, Texas. They conduct mouth swab tests that aide certified Genetic Labs to conduct studies on the likelihood that a person could develop a type or types of cancer during their lifetime. Cindy Kane, a representative of the company says, “The company is dedicated to helping people to receive genetic cancer screening tests with zero out of pocket cost.”
The mouth tests identify certain types of hereditary cancers by finding certain genes (ex. BRAC1 for breast cancer) that are known to be passed on from one generation to the next. When these types of genes are present, the possibility of the gene mutating into cancer is much higher.
This testing arms doctors with information in order to help stop the gene from ever mutating into cancer. The test provides you with information that needs to be shared with other family members so they can take the steps necessary for their health. Knowledge is power.
Elizabeth Miller and Cindy Kane are two HIPPA Certified Advocates who represent the area to qualify individuals for the testing. They represented the company at a recent Health Fair at Lakeshore Mall.
Their goal is to educate as a public service the benefits of genetic cancer testing in the prevention of cancer. Seminars for senior communities or small groups are set up for you to understand how the medical field is advancing with the possibility of eradicating cancer. They have a passion for cancer prevention and are HIPPA Certified, thus fully compliant with all the laws in the field.
If a person has Medicare A and B and a qualifying secondary insurance provider, the test will cost nothing out of pocket to the consumer. AFFA only tests if there is a history of cancer in a person’s family or if you have had cancer.
Common services like CAT scans, MRIs, urine and blood tests often times catch a cancer when it has already spread. Genetic cancer screening can detect the cancer gene before it mutates into cancer. This can save lives.
The tests are not done if a person suffers from lung, melanoma or other cancers caused by the environment like smoking, asbestos, sun exposure, etc. These tests are used to detect genes that could cause breast, ovarian, prostate, colon, pancreatic, liver and stomach cancer in people with a family history of one or more of these cancers.
You can contact Cindy Kane at 407-973-6314 or Elizabeth Miller at 407-616-1554 to set up a seminar or speaking engagement to area service clubs like Rotary and Kiwanis.
Before they can speak individually in detail a client needs to sign a Scope of Appointment (SOA) form required by HIPPA, giving them permission to talk concerning your and your family’s medical history.
Once done you will list your family history indicating the types of cancers your parents, grandparents, cousins, etc. may have had or have. Upon qualification a mouth swab is taken from you which will be sent to the lab for results. According to Kane and Miller, “The test can gauge your risk for an inherited cancer gene by mapping your family’s cancer history.”
If the test comes back positive for a gene, a Tele-Medicine doctor will call you and your Primary Care physician with the results. This does not mean that you will have cancer. It simply will reveal if you carry a gene that could mutate into a cancer. The Tele-Medicine doctor will inform your doctor what genetic marker (gene) they have found.
Your doctor or a referred specialist will then be able to prescribe a precise medicine or treatment. This is referred to as Targeted Medicine, alleviating doctors from having to make an educated guess for medication or a prevention treatment plan. You will be able to share this information with your family.
Miller said, “We are at war with cancer.” She and Kane not only will qualify you for the test, but are eager to talk about cancer to any group of neighbors, 55-plus folks or service clubs and explain in detail the services provided by American Family Financial Association as well as share their passion for the eradication of cancer. While as Miller says, “save your or your family members life.”
For more information about the company and the value of this type of testing, you can visit affa.life or review the concept of Genetic Cancer Testing via an internet search.
