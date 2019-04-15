“Accept that your child has a problem and then do something about it.”
That was the message from Dr. Rajeswari Sonni, a pediatrician with more than 37 years of experience. Dr. Sonni addressed two dozen parents and grandparents at the Tutoring Center this past Friday, as an invited guest of Center Director Dr. Shameema Challa.
Sonni spoke candidly about learning disabilities and why too many parents are confused and uncertain when confronted with a troublesome child.
“I’m not here to talk about autism or ADD or ADDH,” said Sonni, focusing her remarks on children who are doing poorly in school or are a discipline problem.
Sonni pointed out that such problems begin at an early age. Parents can unknowingly transform a so-called “normal child” into a learning-disabled and problem child when they are inattentive or emphasizing the wrong priorities.
Using several actual cases that she encountered in her pediatric practice, Dr. Sonni argued that medical issues are not always the reason for a learning disability. She referenced one mother’s objection to any kind of day care or preschool because the mother thought she could do better. The increasingly troublesome child was proof to the contrary.
Sonni said it was important for parents or grandparents to read to young children as early and as often as you can; severely restrict screen time on TV, iPads, or phones; if you smoke, chances are your children will do that and worse; and communicate with your child every day and respond accordingly.
Sonni even had a recommendation for parents of gifted children.
“Challenge them. If they are good in math or science, introduce them to art and music. Urge them to tutor others. Do not let them get bored.”
For more information about Dr. Sonni’s presentation, contact the Tutoring Center at 863-414-8034.
