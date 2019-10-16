Otitis media, or ear infections, can be a painful and frustrating experience on their own without the use of hearing devices. Usually brought on by cold and flu season, these often start when a patient catches a bug. The bug takes longer than normal to shake and whammo — the patient finds themselves with a secondary infection in the ear. In other words, a swollen ear and a hearing device are not a good mix.
What exactly are ear infections?
Defined as inflammation or infection in the middle ear, there are two main types of otitis media—acute otitis media (AOM) and otitis media with effusion (OME). Both are problematic, for hearing aid users and non, as fluid and mucus get trapped in the ear and cause a host of problems. AOM is the most prevalent and results from an initial viral or bacterial infection, while OME can occur in the absence of infection.
How do they impact your hearing?
Otitis media can be tied to the eustachian tube canal that links the middle ear behind the eardrum and the throat. As a regulator of pressure between the outer and middle ear, when the eustachian tube is not working, fluid and mucus can’t drain normally and build up behind the allowing for growth of the bacteria and viruses. Symptoms of otitis media include:
Swelling of the ear, feeling of fullness and general ear pain; irritability and difficulty sleeping; balance complications; and hearing difficulties, even loss in severe cases.
What should you do if you wear hearing aids and get an infection?
First, try to avoid infections by staying on top of cold and flu season with hand washing and keeping your immune system strong.
While in the throes of an infection, make sure to remove your hearing aids as often as you can to let both your devices and your ears breathe. Likewise, be conscious of winter accessories like scarves and earmuffs which can trap moisture near your ear and lead to bacterial growth.
Good hygiene includes your hearing devices. Make sure to clean your devices regularly. Simply keeping up with a regular cleaning and storing devices in a cool, dry place when not in use, can lengthen the life of your hearing aids. Also be mindful of wax production, skin irritation in the ear and perpetual ear infections which over time can damage the cartilage or bone in the ear canal.
If you suspect you may be suffering from symptoms related to an ear infection, call your primary care physician or Otolaryngologist to schedule an appointment to address it medically. In addition, if infections are impacting your hearing or balance or your devices need a cleaning, call 863-386-9111 to schedule your evaluation with Dr. Livingston at Central FL Hearing Services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.