WINTER HAVEN — Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida have partnered with Costa Sunglasses in the Kick Plastic Ambassador Program.
Costa launched the Kick Plastic campaign in 2015 to take action against single-use plastic that is polluting our watery world and we are one of the select Eye Care professionals to be invited to become ambassadors and support the campaign.
According to “The Vision Council Market Analysis Report December 2018,” there are 420 million plastic lenses disposed by the optical industry every two years.
To combat that, Costa launched an ambitious new plan, paving the way for eye care professionals and the optical industry to tackle the problem.
The Kick Plastic Lens Recycling Program is an innovative program that encourages eye care professionals to collect, recycle and re-purpose any type or brand of plastic lenses.
As a Kick Plastic Ambassador, Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has committed to taking steps to reduce our single-use plastic footprint.
To name a few initiates, Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida will begin recycling all plastic lenses through Costa’s program, which offers a second-life for these lenses, cut back on single-use plastic in our offices, and organize a community cleanup. By 2050 there could be more plastic in the ocean than fish, by weight.
“By joining forces with Costa Sunglasses and their Kick Plastic campaign, we are committed to reducing the amount of plastic we use in our office and sharing that message with our patients,” says Sarah Bryan, marketing manager for Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida.
“We are excited and pleased to announce that Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida has joined the Kick Plastic Ambassador Program in movement to reduce their single-use plastic use,” said Holly Rush, CEO of Costa. “It will take all of us, working together, to Kick Plastic and ultimately protect our watery worlds.”
By joining the alliance to Kick Plastic, businesses become part of a collective action to reduce single-use plastic, an issue that is at the forefront of public awareness.
Others can join by contacting Costa at lensrecycle@costadelmar.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.