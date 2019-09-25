Special to Highlands News-Sun
FORT MYERS — Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) have signed a new multi-year agreement that provides Humana members with in-network access to FCS’ comprehensive range of oncology services.
Beginning Oct. 1, the agreement adds services at FCS locations throughout the state. Humana members with coverage provided through Medicare, Medicaid and commercial plans can receive oncology and hematology physician services, as well as radiation oncology, radiology, laboratory, pathology and pharmacy services at in-network rates.
FCS CEO Brad Prechtl, MBA said, “We are so pleased to welcome Humana members. This agreement means that even more Florida residents can now access FCS providers and services and receive world-class cancer care, as well as treatments for other non-cancer related illnesses, close to where they live and work.”
“This agreement creates future opportunities for FCS and Humana to collaborate and develop value-based programs which will further enhance the quality of patient care and reduce costs,” added FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio N. Gordan.
“The partnerships we have with our payers, such as Humana, are something we are dedicated to fostering to ensure we can provide long-term solutions that secure cancer care for anyone in need,” said Sarah Cevallos, FCS chief revenue cycle officer. “This partnership demonstrates our mutual commitment to achieve this goal. We are excited to collaborate with Humana and we are looking forward to a long-standing relationship.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.