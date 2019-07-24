LAKE PLACID — The AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid is pleased to offer the new “Feel Whole” class series. This five-week series includes the topics of diabetes, depression, heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity in one-hour weekly meetings. Your journey to feeling whole with this series may be found within the eight principles of CREATION Health.

This lifestyle works naturally with your body to improve your health, reduce your risk of disease, and help you discover more enjoyment in your life. Classes are free, and participants may choose just the topics they are interested in or attend the entire series. The classes are held weekly from 9–10 a.m. and will feature:

• July 26 – Heart Disease

• Aug. 2 – Diabetes

• Aug. 9 — Obesity

• Aug. 16 – Hypertension (high blood pressure)

• Aug. 23 — Depression

Classes meet at the AdventHealth Wellness Center Sebring, 4005 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, Sebring, in the classroom. You may register online at SebringWellness.com or call 863-386-6421.

