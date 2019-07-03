LAKE PLACID — The AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid is pleased to offer the new “Feel Whole” class series. This five-week series includes the topics of diabetes, depression, heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity in one-hour weekly meetings. Your journey to feeling whole with this series may be found within the eight principles of CREATION Health.
This lifestyle works naturally with your body to improve your health, reduce your risk of disease, and help you discover more enjoyment in your life. Classes are free for wellness center members and $5 for non-members. Participants may choose just the topics they are interested in or attend the entire series.
The classes are held weekly from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and will feature:
July 10 – depression, July 17 – diabetes, July 24 — heart disease, July 31 – hypertension (high blood pressure) and August 7 — obesity.
Join us at AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid, 140 Health Way, in the classroom. You may register online at LakePlacidWellness.com or call 863-386-6421.
