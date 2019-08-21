When we crunch up our back, we store stress which results in back pain. The repercussions from a painful back and the compensation we do to relieve it with a crunched up back can throw off our balance. When pain results from constraining the lengthen of the spine, it is time to lengthen it; opposite of what we may think will bring relief.
In Yoga, we go through many postures to keep the spine lengthened, especially with back pain. Lengthening the spine provides gentle relief as we continue to correct our crunched up back from slouching, pulling the neck forward when we walk (like a Pidgeon) and curling up as if returning to the womb. There are ways to lengthen the spine that requires daily practice. This is why we call Yoga a “practice” not an exercise you come to for an hour. We practice Yoga postures in our everyday life.
Let’s begin. If the lower back is lodged with pain start out with an easy practice. Sit with the full length of the back pressed tightly against a wall, legs extended in front on the floor. Make sure to be sitting squarely on the “sitting bones” not the lower spine which is part of the concern with back pain. The back requires blood/oxygen circulation.
With the legs outstretched, place the palms of the hands on each side of the hips. Press the arms down into the floor to making sure to unbend the elbows and arms. As the legs are lengthened forward with the back of the knees pressed flat into the floor, pull the toes towards you (this helps to keep the back of the knee cap extended flat on the floor.
When you first begin to do this little sitting posture not all of the parts mentioned above may cooperate. Arms may be somewhat bent, the back not pressed flat against the wall and legs not fully lengthened. So, what! This is a starting point of re-framing the mind and body to relieve pain. Just do it every day and sit in the posture as long as possible.
Avoid sitting like a statue, work on relaxing and letting go. This is a beginning, takes time, patience, practice and the “Will” to improve. Who wants to agree with locked in pain that can be relieved? It is a conscious choice to practice Yoga and work towards releasing painful areas in the body. Just begin to do what you can.
Once the back pain is gradually eased in this first step, stand up and repeat the same procedure using the wall. Observe any crooks in the body and press back, flat hands on the wall. Then like a tine solder, walk straight away from the wall slowly. If you need support, turn sideways and place a hand or finger on the wall to gain balance. Balance begins in the mind, letting go of past fears, gaining confidence in small steps and practicing a new mental mind set building with step-by-step improvement.
Observe these dedicated Yoga students in the YMCA 6:30 p.m. Beginning Yoga class are practicing a challenging balance pose, “Reverse Triangle” to improve flexibility in the core/spine. Christy Piatt and Kandy Hilliard are standing and holding the pose working on twisting the body in one direction and sliding one arm down the side of the opposite lunged leg while raising the opposite arm straight up to the sky.
Both of these ladies are Beginning Yoga students making great strides challenging the body to let go and do more than past movements. No matter how difficult any new posture may be, the goal is to have fun and go forward! Make learning a joy with small accomplishments each day. Let go of the pain-oriented mind set and free the physical stress embedded in the body. Return to freedom as you practice with a smile knowing that you are working on positive to regeneration!! Free your mind; free your body!
