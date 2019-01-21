Current research is beginning to stress the active nature of the grieving process. J. William Worden has identified a series of four tasks that the bereaved person must complete for recovery. These tasks are:
• Acknowledging the reality of loss.
• Experiencing the feelings of grief and confronting the pain of loss.
• Adjusting to a way of life without the lost person or object.
• Re-entering life and becoming involved with others.
For some people, facing these tasks alone can be overwhelming. A good counselor can help you accept your feelings and learn or improve healthy coping behaviors. If you find yourself thinking seriously about suicide or becoming increasingly dependent on drugs or alcohol to “get you through,” seek professional help immediately.
Unresolved grief has other serious mental and physical implications. Feelings of depression, anger and loneliness can resurface at a later time, making a future crisis even more difficult to handle. In addition, studies have indicated that prolonged grief can weaken the body’s immune and cardiovascular systems.
Many bereaved people also suffer from feelings of helplessness or powerlessness. Therapy can help reduce this distress by making the bereaved aware of the choices that are under their control. They can choose the timing and pace of their grief work; how to express their grief; what they will do with possessions and mementos of the deceased; how they will handle significant dates or places; and eventually, what new direction they will take in moving forward after their loss.
