We read and hear a lot reducing stress. That’s because stress which affects our system for too long a duration negatively impacts our health. But, there are some positive effects of stress on the body.
In reality, the hormones cortisol and adrenaline, which are called stress hormones, are intended to prepare the body for a heightened state of mental and physical alertness. This can be beneficial in many situations as long as they are brief.
For example, if you are tired or have problems with attention, a burst of adrenaline and cortisol can increase brain activity, improving cognitive processing speed which may permit you to be more focused and to solve problems rapidly.
Stress and the resultant release of cortisol and adrenaline into your bloodstream in small amounts for short durations can boost your immune system, improving your body’s ability to fight off infections.
Most people don’t realize it, but a bit of stress can improve your vision. That’s because it dilates your pupils. As they expand, more light enters and your vision improves. In fact, at one point in time Glaucoma patients were prescribed synthesized adrenaline to decrease their eye pressure.
While stress may tighten your voluntary muscles, adrenaline directs smooth muscles in the body to relax. As a result, breathing can be easier. In fact, asthma patients generally produce more adrenaline than others, and we may inject them with adrenaline to improve breathing during an attack.
Then there is what we call the “excitation transfer process” where an event that creates a state of excitement and hyper-vigilance has an after effect where these feelings continue. So, watching a scary movie or skydiving may intensify either good or bad feelings.
In fact, small amounts of good stress can reduce our pain level. The fact is that when the adrenal glands respond in a stressful situation, and flood the bloodstream with adrenaline and noradrenaline, the desire to stay alive supersedes the perception of pain. This is why people with a serious injury are sometimes able to carry on a conversation calmly. This effect only last for a while, and eventually the injured area begins to be painful, but, for a while your mind is distracted from focusing on pain.
Another benefit of stress is that it can increase strength temporarily. We observe this when someone lifts something heavier than they normally could to rescue a victim. This also appears to be a possible factor when people set world records in front of huge crowds. The stress of high-pressure situations, prepares the body for greater than average action.
One interesting benefit of good stress is that research suggests brief spurts of adrenaline increase the number of antioxidants circulating in your system. These, in turn combat the free radicals that cause tissue damage and aging.
So, the question becomes what types of stressors are “good stress.” One example is competition. Another involves activities where you challenge yourself such as “escape rooms” or trying to beat your personal best in an activity. There are also those thrill activities like zip lining and sky diving which give brief bursts of adrenaline. Certainly, going off to live at college, getting married, having a child, joining the military or moving to a new location can all be sources of positive stress.
You might even know someone who suffers from PTSD or another anxiety disorder who seems to seek out risky activities. At first glance this appears to be an oxymoron.
The fact is that risk taking challenges the brain. Moreover, while adrenaline leads to a “rush,” the dopamine can cause feelings of pleasure. These feelings are particularly addictive to someone struggling with depression and chronic anxiety. In these cases, risk taking functions much like drug use.
The fact is that calm individuals are less likely to take risks than those who are more neurotic (struggling with anxiety, worry and depression). Such people might seek out activities like racing, rock climbing or careers like firefighting and paramedic.
Research has also shown that people are more likely to take risks in a group setting where others are taking risks. So, morn was right when she said you are defined by the company you keep, since peer pressure plays a huge role in increasing risk-taking behavior.
The trick to making stress “good stress” is for it to be of brief duration, and to be well prepared for the activity, in order to reduce the likelihood of potential negative consequences. For instance, if you want to try sky diving, it makes sense to do a tandem jump with a professional. This way you receive the benefits of good stress and minimize the physical risks.
The fact is that the dopamine released when you do something risky — even trying a new career — can combat feelings of anxiety, depression and boredom due the increases in dopamine in our system. In other words, the good stress generated from taking some risks can produce a temporary high without the negative consequences of using illicit drugs. Be careful, however, to consider the realistic possible consequences when deciding what types of good stressors you want to pursue.
For instance, you might not want to race on a public highway in order to avoid the possibility of harming someone and serving a jail term. On the other hand, taking a few flying lessons might be beneficial. If you are a senior and not in shape for such physical challenges try learning something totally new, volunteering or getting a part-time job in a field totally new to you.
