AVON PARK — The Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program at South Florida State College (SFSC) conferred 16 Applied Technology diplomas during a ceremony held on Thursday, May 2 in the SFSC University Center Auditorium, Highlands campus.
Nicholas Arnold, Elizabeth Debree, Marangeline Hernandez-Sanchez, Charlene Korzep, Shawn Korzep Townsend, Justin Larosa, Kevin Lopez Garcia, DeJung Mangum Jr., Hayleigh McCall, Hunter Mehrer, Ryan Moore, Eric Ortman, Seth Ramos, Veronica Romero, Joshua Velazquez, and Zachary Weed completed the 16 weeks of training, or 300 contact hours, in the program.
Graduates receiving special awards were Arnold for Highest GPA in Lecture; McCall for Highest GPA in Lab; and Hernandez-Sanchez for Most Heart, for her compassion and determination.
Upon completion of the program, graduates are eligible to apply to take the Florida EMT State Board Exam.
EMTs function as part of an emergency rescue and transportation team by responding to emergency calls through a dispatch system, operating emergency vehicles safely, assessing scenes of accidents or illnesses, setting priorities for treating patients based on their degree of illness or injury, providing pre-hospital emergency care to treat trauma, shock, wounds, and other medical issues.
For more information about SFSC’s EMT program and other Emergency Medical Services programs, visit southflorida.edu or call 863-784-7272.
