Priorities. What are your priorities? It’s a simple concept really. Think about it for a bit. What are the most important things in your life?
Think a little further ... how do you achieve those priorities? Is it your family? Your job? Your kids or grandkids? Your pets? Maybe yourself is your #1 priority. But why and how?
“Why” is usually pretty simple. Usually because you love them or need them (your job). You get warm fuzzies from their associations. You want to protect them. They give you a feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment. It is good to have priorities.
Achieving good health is usually a top priority to most people. The “why” is obvious. To enjoy your life and the people in it. Simply to feel good. So what about the “how”?
How does your brain say to you that “this is more important than that”? Your heart health is more important than your eyes. Your swollen ankle is more important than your headache. Your teeth are more important than your eyes. We all have different perceptions. We all decide internally what is most important and how much something is worth.
Sometimes when counseling patients on their hearing loss and their specific need for correction with hearing instruments there is hesitation on the patient spending money on themselves. Some will even say, “I don’t need to hear that good!” Some will say I am saving it for the “grandkids” cause my kids won’t have anything to give them.” Often, when this comes out of their mouth, the spouse or person who has accompanied them to the appointment is shocked. We know it is just an excuse. We know that hearing better is not really a top priority. But why?
Correcting your hearing is one of the easiest and most correctable health issues that you have. It wards off Alzheimer’s. It improves your life and your family’s life (including the grandkids that you are ‘saving the money for’. Wouldn’t you rather carry on conversations with them now ... they are just going to spend your money on something that is on their “priority list” after all).
Quality hearing instruments that can control background noise range in price from about $950-$4,100, depending on which system you are purchasing. If you can’t afford them, then we work with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to provide hearing instruments for you. There are many tiers of technology to pick from depending of your hearing loss and listening environmental needs.
Like everything in this world, you get what you pay for. The better you get, the better you will hear speech in noise. All technology levels and styles are fully explained.
Don’t cheat yourself in life. You only have it once to live, as does your spouse and those you are close with, including the grandkids. Make better hearing a top priority; it helps with balance, prevent falling, your moods, prevention of Alzheimer’s and improves socialization. Again, correcting your hearing is one of your most attainable and controllable health issues. Be proactive and get the most out of your hearing and your brain. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
