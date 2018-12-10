TALLAHASSEE — During recent meetings of the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation Board of Directors, the Board approved subsidy and full-pay rates for the 2019 plan year, which began October 1 for the subsidized plan and will begin on January 1, 2019, for the full-pay plan. No full-pay premium increase was requested, holding full-pay prices steady at $215 per month for medical-only coverage or $230 per month for medical and dental coverage. Additionally, family contributions toward subsidy premiums will continue to be $15 or $20 per month based on household size and income.
Florida Healthy Kids Corporation CEO Rebecca Matthews said, “Health care costs continue to rise across the country, making affordable insurance plans even more important for Florida families. I am proud that we have been able to hold the line on our prices and continue to offer our enrollees high quality services at costs they can afford.”
The Florida Healthy Kids subsidized plan currently covers 185,000 children from age five through the end of age 18 whose families annually earn between 133 and 200 percent of the federal poverty level, or $33,383 – $50,200 for a family of four. Subsidized coverage is offered by Aetna Better Health of Florida, United Healthcare of Florida, Inc., Staywell Kids, and Simply Healthcare Plans (formerly known as Amerigroup). At least two health plan options are available in every Florida county.
The Florida Healthy Kids full-pay plan currently covers 15,000 children whose families’ household incomes are above 200 percent of the federal poverty level and therefore not eligible for subsidized coverage. Sunshine State Health Plan is the Florida Healthy Kids only full-pay plan provider for all 67 counties in Florida.
All Florida KidCare plans – including Florida Healthy Kids plans – have year-round enrollment and offer comprehensive, child-centered coverage for doctor visits, immunizations, prescriptions, emergencies, surgeries, dental and other services children need at each stage of their growth and development.
Families can apply online at healthykids.org or by calling 1-888-540-KIDS (5437). An eligibility calculator is also available to help families estimate if their child qualifies for subsidized or full-pay insurance coverage through Florida Healthy Kids or one of the other Florida KidCare programs.
For more information about the Florida Healthy Kids full-pay plans, visit healthykids.org/cost/fullpay/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.