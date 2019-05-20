Hearing loss is treatable. Seems like everyone should know that ... but, that is not always the case. Years ago, many years ago, patients were often advised against hearing aids. They were told that the nerves in their inner ears were damaged and that there was nothing they could do to fix them. This type of hearing loss is a sensorineural hearing loss and it is exactly the type of hearing loss that hearing aids are built to correct.
Unfortunately, misinformation to the patient that “nothing can help” often leaves the patient with that impression for years. Even to this day I have had patients say, “well, my doctor told me years ago that nothing could help my hearing loss.” The only way a patient will believe we can help them is to indeed demonstrate hearing aids while they are in the office. Even with a demonstration of the capability of the technology there is hidden doubt because of what they were told years ago.
Hearing aids have always been built to correct a “nerve” type hearing loss. If you were ever told it was the “hairs in your inner ear” or you have damage to your hearing hairs, or hair cells ... all of this is referring to a sensorineural hearing loss.
Yes, nerve “deafness” is treatable. We can help you hear and understand speech again. You no longer have to live in a dull dark silent world.
Helping you to accurately identify sounds and understand speech clearly again with hearing instruments is the responsibility of a qualified hearing health care provider. Your provider should access your communication needs. They should have the compassion to listen to obtain information as to what is going to provide your hearing world with the best success. And, so very important, they must have the knowledge and capability to accurately program your hearing aids, thus providing rehabilitation.
Chances are, your hearing loss did not occur over night. You have gone for years hearing sounds at a softer level that they actually are occurring. Years of sounds being dim. Speech being muted or a mumble. Therefore, the brain must “learn” to hear with your damaged nerves. We have great brains. It will learn again; it just is going to need our help. Better hearing is a journey that we take with our patients. One step at a time; one day at a time.
Advancements in technology provide many levels of technology so that there is something for everyone. If we have someone who can’t afford hearing instruments then we partner with the Starkey Hearing Foundation to get them help. Starkey provides the hearing aids and we do not charge for our services to fit and take care of the patient. For those who may fall between the cracks of financial need, our office also works to provide instruments to those in need. There is no reason for someone in our country to go without better hearing.
The longer you wait to correct a hearing loss, the longer it takes to get used to the new sounds. We will stimulate damaged nerves and the brain has to get used to the signal that it receives from those damaged nerves. Technology today provides intricate adjustments to help the patient become accustomed to hearing again. Sound processors in all levels of technology help to provide background noise reduction. A comprehensive hearing evaluation will reveal exactly what your speech understanding capability will be with hearing instruments and what type of system you will need to get you the best speech signal for the types of noises in your environment.
May is National Better Hearing & Speech Month. Don’t put off what your know in your heart is an inevitable task. Call and get your appointment for your complete hearing health care consultation. Let us help you determine what will help to brighten up your hearing world. To hear better is to live better.
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
