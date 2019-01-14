LAKE PLACID — Heartland Triathlon recently completed their three-year, $75,000 pledge to the AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid campaign, formerly Florida Hospital Lake Placid Fitness Center. This pledge contributed to the expansion and renovation of building, and new fitness equipment. The AdventHealth Lake Placid Foundation Board adopted this campaign to help the community make healthier choices, and to enhance community members’ quality of life.
“The goal of this project is to change the lives of the Lake Placid community by promoting a healthy lifestyle and fitness, which I believe shows in our continued rise in membership,” said AdventHealth Heartland Region CEO and President, Randy Surber. “This campaign’s expansion will aid in continuing to extend the healing ministry of Christ and focus on the whole care experience of our members and patients, both past and present.”
This three-phase project began with additional and updated equipment, progressed to a building expansion of 3,752 square feet, and will now focus on the continued modification and growth, to best benefit those who use it.
“Our group exercise classes, which are included with membership at no extra fee, went from 10-20 participants per class to 40-60 a class, post expansion,” said AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid’s Manager Cherie Starr. “In four years, membership has risen from 739 members in 2014 to 1,304 members in 2018, averaging roughly 141 new members a year.”
The pledge began in July of 2016, under the ownership of Patrick High and Cherie Starr. After selling in early 2018, new owners, Daniel Andrews, Jeff Carlson and Kevin Shutt made the third and final installment of the pledge this December.
AdventHealth Wellness Center Lake Placid is located at 140 Health Way and open 24/7 for members. If you are interested in a tour or have questions, please call the Wellness Center at 863-699-1200.
