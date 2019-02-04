Helping a friend through a loss is not easy. You may feel overwhelmed or frightened, making it difficult for you to assist the bereaved person. If someone you care about is grieving, you can help by...
Give Your Ears — Listening to them. Talking about the loss is a key component of working through grief. Let the grieving person talk about their memories of the loved one and their own feelings, over and over again if necessary. Remember that the mourner often doesn’t want or need advice, just a sympathetic ear.
Give Help — Offering specific help. Mourners are usually inundated with offers of “Call me if you need anything.” However, they often find it difficult to reach out and ask for what they need. To help, volunteer to assist with specific tasks, such as “I’ll care for your children during the funeral” or “I’ll watch your house while you’re gone.”
Give Time — Allowing the mourner sufficient time to grieve. Too often, well-meaning friends worried about the bereaved person say things such as, “You need to get over it” or “It’s time to get on with your life.” Rushing through grief can be very harmful. Grieving is an individualized process, and can take a long time for some people to complete.
Give Support — Keeping in touch. Immediately after the loss, the bereaved person is surrounded by a multitude of family and friends. However, this support often disappears after the funeral, even though the grieving person still needs it. Offer your support and friendship for a extended period of time; grief can easily last months or even years after the loss.
Give Care — Carefully monitoring the bereaved person. Emotions of loss are intense and very painful, but if the grieving person is strongly denying the loss, is extremely unresponsive to or unaware of his surroundings, or has hinted at or talked about suicide, you need to seek professional assistance. Your doctor, clergyman, school counselor or local mental health association can help you locate a caring mental health professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.