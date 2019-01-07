In tight economic times with numerous health and wellness blogs suggesting do-it-yourself home remedies, many patients are skipping visits to their doctor’s office in favor of a do-it-yourself approach. However, there are misconceptions and concerns about many of these home remedies.
Ear candling/coning
This alternative medicine technique involves using a cone-shaped device placed in the ear canal while smoke or a burning wick extracts earwax and other impurities. In theory, a pressure vacuum is created to suction wax and debris out of the ear canal. Proponents list a number of purported (but medically unsupported) health benefits including clearing eyesight, curing tinnitus, relieving sinus pressure, reducing stress and purifying blood. Despite these claims, ear candling is dangerous. Researchers investigating the popular technique have found it doesn’t create negative pressure of any kind, but rather produces external burns, ear canal blockage and perforated eardrums.
Earache drops
Homeopathic earache drops are one of the safest home remedies. Most are made of citric acid, water, sodium and chamomile. These ingredients are oftentimes effective in relieving pain caused by an earache. This solution is temporary, however, and have been used for those experiencing chronic ear pain or infections. The drops may be utilized as a quick fix but should never supplant the role of your doctor.
Always see your doctor when it comes to any pain, drainage from your ears, sudden change in your hearing, or a new symptom like dizziness or tinnitus.
