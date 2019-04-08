If you’ve read my articles before then you are aware that some hearing instruments have evolved into devices that can help you to be proactive about your health quality. So how? Many ways, but today I am going to break down exactly how “Fall Detection” in a hearing instrument works.
It is the Livio AI (AI is artificial intelligence, which means learning sensors) sensors that provide adequate fall detection for the wearer. In-depth research as shown that this detection is actually more accurate than the systems that you wear around your neck. Exclusive studies and measurements were done by Starkey Hearing Technologies analyzing age, height and weight, and falling diagnostics.
This is how it works. We pair up your Livio Ai hearing aids to your smartphone. It can be an iPhone or an Android for fall detection to work. We download the Thrive Hearing Control app (We do this for you!).
In the app, we can enter up to three names and phone numbers of people that you would want to be contacted if you were to fall. Through the set-up we will send a request for each person and they will get a text message that they confirm that they can be contacted if you fall. (We put in your spouse, a kid, maybe a friend or neighbor for example). It does not go to 911.
OK, set up is easy. You go about your day wearing your hearing aids and whoops, down you go! At this point the AI sensors in your hearing aids detect that you have fallen. A clock starts a 60-second countdown to see if you get up and cancel the countdown. (We can also change it to a 90-second countdown). If you don’t cancel the timer then the ALERT text message will go out at the end of the timer. The message the people receives says, “Fall alert from ‘your name,’ please click link.” The person receiving the text clicks the link and puts in their phone number to verify their identity (remember this was already set up). The patient then will hear in their hearing aid “Alert received.” (It lets the patient know that someone is aware they are down!) The person receiving the text is given instructions to “tap on the map” and it will show exactly the location of the where the person has fallen. At that point the person can contact you to see if you are OK. If not, then help can be received. This way you are not laying on the floor for hours or overnight with life-threatening injuries.
Once the hearing aid is paired to the phone it can pick up about 35 feet (Bluetooth connection capabilities). So if you wear your hearing aids to bed and leave your phone on the nightstand, if you get up to go to the bedroom and fall then the aid will be within distance to send the alert.
Another great feature is that the hearing aid wearer can also send a manual alert for help. Perhaps you haven’t fallen but you don’t feel well, maybe light-headed, and you’re having a problem functioning ... maybe a heart attack ... you can simply reach up and hold the button on your aid and it will send a manual alert for help. If during any situation you cancel the alert (you just press ‘cancel’ on your phone) then it will send a text that you have ‘canceled’ the alert, thus letting your contact know you are OK.
The fall alert notification is not designed to be a substitute for emergency services nor will it contact 911. It is a tool for communicating certain information to one or more third-party contacts that the user has identified.
Not only are the Livio AI the best sounding hearing instruments I have ever fit, they now provide you with an added benefit of person safety. Please note: If you were fit with the first generation of Livio Ai (between August and March) before the fall detection was released, you are eligible for this upgrade at no charge. Please contact our office for the install and set up. To Hear Better Is To Hear Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.^p
