How to take the holiday focus off of “stuff.” Most of us in America are blessed materially. We have plenty of things. Yet, each holiday season we see people rushing around and stressing in order to purchase things to give others to celebrate their faith. This often leads to financial distress, a sense of time pressure, distress regarding what to buy whom and how to make it “fair” to everyone, as well as clutter, and the question of what to do with those gifts one really doesn’t have a need for. In short: Stress.
So here are some ideas to take the focus off of “stuff” and put it back on the love that Christ demonstrated taking human form and living like us then dying for our sins. These ideas will help us think of caring for others rather than shopping and spending.
If you have children, you may wish to begin by encouraging them to go through toys. Find the ones that look like brand new, perhaps even some that have never been used, wrap them up and donate them to a local orphanage or nursery. Alternately, you might encourage preteens and teens to sell items they don’t use on eBay, thereby, increasing their saving for their first car and de-cluttering your home simultaneously.
Another idea is to purchase only one gift for the family. This can promote family time together using that gift – i.e. a trampoline or a swing set. Or, perhaps an experience — such as a day zip-lining or playing paint ball. In the long run, these joint activities build family bonds and are more important and memorable over time than any material gifts you might buy.
If you do decide to buy each child in the family an individual gift, consider hiding it, and creating a series of clues for the child to follow to find the gift. This way they might enjoy an hour doing a hunt and increasing their anticipation before they actually find and explore their new gift. Here the emphasis is on the process, on the joy of problem solving and exploration; not just upon getting “stuff.”
Another strategy is to encourage children to give gifts that help others to those in need instead of to friends and family. For instance, you might go on Heifer.org and donate a share of goat so a family in another part of the world can have milk. Other organizations you and your children might explore as options include:
Scholarship America – Their mission is to provide college scholarships and financial aid to U.S. students and help grassroots groups set up their own tuition-assistance programs. This is our country’s largest provider of private scholarships, awarding more than $2.9 billion to 1.9 million students and spending an extraordinary 97 percent of its total budget on programs.
A $50 donation buys an annual bus pass so that a community-college student can commute to campus.
Action Against Hunger. Their goal is to feed malnourished children around the world and help communities grow their own food sources. Action Against Hunger/ACF International fulfills its mission by delivering aid to 7 million people in more than 40 countries annually. “ The group doesn’t only offer handouts for example, in Kenya, ACF taught more than 43,000 people how to establish vegetable gardens and plant crops that are resistant to drought. A $45 donation provides 45 days of special energy-dense food for a severely malnourished child.
Conservation International works to protect human well-being by ensuring healthy oceans, fresh water, and a stable climate. Through its fieldwork in more than 40 countries, Conservation International studies how economic and human development affect natural habitats. Then, the group works with local, national, and global governing bodies to influence policy and increase awareness. A $15 donation helps protect an acre of tropical rain forest.
GlobalGiving Foundation strives to connect benefactors with people who seek to make significant improvements in their communities or around the world. GlobalGiving provides vetted online marketplace in which small groups can solicit funds for their causes. A $50 donation trains two women in Nepal in sustainable-farming methods, such as seed saving and composting.
Save the Children works to eliminate the most dire problems—poverty, disease, illiteracy, and hunger—that children face in the United States and internationally. Few nonprofits are this comprehensive in their approach to Big Problems. Save the Children works to break the cycle of poverty by delivering direct assistance, like food and medicine. It also provides access to education and financial tools, such as savings programs that give families the opportunity to achieve greater stability. A $70 donation provides education to a girl in Afghanistan for one year, paying for a year’s worth of school fees, uniforms, books, and other supplies.
Humane Society of the United States tries to care for animals and protect them from cruelty. The number is staggering—76,000 animals (including injured wildlife and victims of natural disasters, puppy mills, research labs, and the exotic-pet trade) have their lives improved by the Humane Society every year. A $100 donation provides an abused cat or dog with medical care and shelter while it awaits adoption.
Charity: Water works to ensure that the 800 million people in developing countries have access to clean, safe drinking water. 100 percent of public donations are used to fund clean-water projects. This organization emphasizes simple, innovative solutions, such as freshwater wells and filters that use sand and microorganisms to remove contaminants. A $64 donation provides a filter—and therefore clean water—to one Southeast Asian family.
Smithsonian Institution has a mission to protect and create awareness of the nation’s cultural, historical, and scientific heritage and to conduct pioneering research. It holds cultural celebrations and creates traveling exhibitions on a huge range of topics. Donations help keep museum admission free of charge.
Direct Relief International provides medical assistance to international victims of poverty, natural disasters, and civil unrest. In all 50 states and in 70 countries, Direct Relief works with local partners to make sure that health-care providers can get medications and supplies. A $250 donation provides equipment and supplies for a midwife to safely deliver 10 babies in a war-torn region of Africa.
If you are financially stressed, consider making a commitment during the holidays to explore local organizations where you may volunteer throughout the course of the next year. Volunteering is love in action and benefits both the giver and the receiver. Some places to consider in Highlands County include:
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, SFSC, 600 West College Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825
Adopt A Cat Foundation — A non-profit organization, committed to finding loving homes for rescued cats and kittens. (Lake Park)
American Red Cross Mid-Florida Region contact: Sharon Jackson, Sharon@midfloridaredcross.org, 863-294-5941
American Legion, 528 N Pine St, Sebring, FL 33870. 863-471-1448
Animal Aid — Dedicated to the welfare of stray and feral animals and to the reduction in the over-population problems through education and spay/neuter efforts. (Oakland Park)
American Legion Post 69, 1301 W Bell Street, Avon Park, FL 33825. 863-453-4553
Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County — The Animal Welfare League, based in Port Charlotte, is a non-profit humane organization committed to animal protection and welfare.
Big Brothers Big Sisters, 279 US Highway 27 N., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-402-9001
C.A.R.E. — A non-profit, no-kill animal shelter for abused and abandoned cats and dogs. (Ruskin)
Cat Depot — A no-kill, not-for-profit feline sanctuary located in Sarasota, Florida.
Chihuahua Rescue & Transport — We are dedicated to rescue, adoption and the medical care of stray and homeless Chihuahuas in need, and to help control the growing overpopulation through spaying and neutering all dogs in our care. (Throughout Florida)
Chihuahua -Toy Breed Rescue and Retirement, Inc. — A registered non-profit 501c3 all volunteer organization dedicated to finding loving homes for abandoned, abused, and homeless Toy Breeds. (Pembroke Pines)
Coastal Poodle Rescue — Rehabilitates unwanted, abused and abandoned poodles and then places them in loving and responsible homes to live out their lives as cherished family members. (Melbourne)
Cocker Spaniel/ Small Dog Rescue of Central Florida — Run by a small group of dedicated, unpaid volunteers. Most of our dogs come from local animal shelters where rescue organizations like ours are considered a “last resort.” This means that we are called upon to rescue the dog after it has not been claimed or adopted, and is scheduled to be euthanized. (Within 200-mile radius of Orlando, Florida)
Dalmatian Rescue of Tampa Bay — Save a spot in your heart, adopt a Tampa Bay Dalmatian and get a lifelong pal!
Equestrian Inc. — Equine Rescue is a horse rescue and rehabilitation facility located in Tampa. It does not sell horses, but facilitates the rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming of those animals in its care.
Dobermann Rescue of Lake Placid, Inc. — A list on Petfinders of Dobermans available for adoption from Dobermann Rescue of Lake Placid, Inc. This all-volunteer organization accepts Dobermans from humane societies, animal control facilities, people no longer able to care for them, and other sources. The organization’s home page is at http://www.dobermannrescue.org/. (Lake Placid)
Dogs & Cats Forever — Rescues abandoned, neglected and unwanted pets in effort to eliminate a growing population of homeless animals in St. Lucie County. The animals at our facility are available for adoption to loving homes and those animals considered un-adoptable will live out their life comfortably at our 10.2 acre no-kill facility in western Port St. Lucie.
Dookie’s House Ferret Rescue & Shelter — Dookie’s House is a no-kill shelter located near Cocoa, Florida and is currently no longer accepting ferrets except for listing on the adoptable page or on Dookie’s List.
Florida Cat Rescue — An organization dedicated to saving the lives of cats and kittens in the Marco Island community.
Florida Cocker Spaniel Rescue — Takes in unwanted dogs and provides food, shelter, and medical care until permanent homes can be found for them. (Land O Lakes)
Florida Doggie Paws Rescue, Inc. — Our mission is to responsibly rescue, rehabilitate, foster and find permanent loving homes for unwanted, abandoned and abused small to medium breed dogs in our community and throughout Florida.
Gold Coast Greyhound Adoptions Orlando — A non-profit all volunteer organization, that is racing neutral and dedicated to the placement of retired racing greyhounds into qualified, caring and loving homes. It is our mission to educate the public regarding the gentle nature and wonderful temperament of the greyhound breed.
Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid-Florida, Inc. — Dedicated to giving displaced Golden Retrievers a new beginning since 1991. (Goldenrod)
Heartland Cat Rescue & Adoption Society, Inc. — A no-kill rescue organization for cats operated by volunteers. The organization’s mission is to find permanent loving homes for the kittens and cats it rescues. (Highlands Co.)
Heartland Cultural Alliance, Inc, 110 Circle Park Drive, Sebring, FL 33870 863-385-2828
Highland County YFC, 107 Circle Park Drive, Ste 2, Sebring, FL 33870
Promise Acres Equine Rescue — Promise Acres is an equine rescue, rehabilitation, and rehoming facility whose goal is to improve the well-being of the horses who enter the premises. (Avon Park)
Boy Scouts of America, Sebring Parkway Church of Christ, 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring 863-385-2662
Child Advocacy Center, 1000 South Highlands Avenue, Sebring, FL 33870 863-402-6845
Children Services Foundation of Highland County, Sebring FL 33872 863-402-6864
Girl Scouts of Gulf Coast FL-442 South Eucalyptus, Sebring, FL 863-385-9221
Guardian Ad Litem, 436 Palmetto Avenue, Sebring, FL 33870 863-402-6969
Habitat for Humanity, 7321 Haywood Taylor Blvd., Sebring, FL 33876
Heartland Horses and Handicapped, 118 West College Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825 863-452-0006
Highlands Hammock State Park 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring 863- 386-6094
Humane Society of Highland County, 7321 Haywood Taylor Blvd, Sebring, FL 33876
Loyal Order of Moose, 11675 US Highway 98m Sebring, FL 33876, 863-655-3920
New Testament Church and Mission, 604 Lemon Avenue, Sebring, FL 863-385-0035
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, SFCC, 600 West College Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825
Salvation Army, 120 N Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 863-385-3422
Sebring Elk Lodge, Inc, 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring, FL 33870 863-385-8647
School Board of Highlands County, 426 School Street, Sebring, FL 33870
Sudan Interior Mission, 4114 Nigeria ST, Sebring, FL 33870 863-385-6058
The Rotary Club of Highlands County, 555 Lake Lotela, Drive, Avon Park, FL 863-4525-6641
VFW 1041 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL33870 863-385-8902
Volunteers of America of Florida, 125 Park Street, Sebring, FL 863-382-2022
Volunteers of America of Florida, 1570 Lakeview Drive, Sebring, FL 863-385-9611
Volunteer Fire Departments:
Leisure Lakes, 1231 Lake Josephine Drive, Sebring 863-655-6482
West Sebring Volunteer Fire Dept, 2300 Longview Ct, Sebring, 863-471-5344
Hopefully, there are some ideas here that will help you create some new family traditions which emphasize sharing experiences and carrying about others as opposed to getting and giving stuff.
Happy Holidays,
Susan L. Crum, Ph.D.
Licensed Psychologist
Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC
4844 Sun N Lake Blvd
Sebring, FL. 33872
863-402-2222
