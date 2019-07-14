This home is at 3800 Par Road in Sebring. It is priced for $469,900 and is listed with Elease DeYoung with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This incredible home is located in Golf Hammock on the No. 1 green of the golf course and on a beautiful landscaped 1.2-acre corner lot. The home offers a salt water pool, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a den and a large family room, as well as a two-and-a-half car garage with workshop, plus another 33 by 26 garage.
The home has been completely renovated from insulation to hard coat plaster on the walls. It has porcelain tile throughout.
The gourmet kitchen has custom cherry cabinets with a huge granite island with a prep sink and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
When you open the front door, you step into a beautiful great room that overlooks the large lanai and screened-in pool, plus a great view of golf course. This home offers 4,295 living square feet and 7,657 total square feet.
The large family room has a built-in wall unit, two large closets, bathroom and laundry room; this would make a perfect in-law suite or guest suite.
The story book spacious master bedroom suite offers a lighted, double tray ceiling, giving you enchanting feeling. A glass sliding door opens directly to a private lanai and pool area, with a beautiful view of golf course.
The resort-style spa master bath offers a large Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower, two towel warmers, two dressing areas each with his-and-her sinks and commodes.
The master closet is 22 by 9 with custom shelving plus a storage closet. The master has it own private custom laundry room of its own and the den/office is next to the master bedroom.
For more information, call DeYoung at 863-414-1450.
