Special to Highlands News-Sun

SEBRING — Joaquin Oronoz, MD, board certified orthopedic surgery and sports medicine physician will present “When Your Joints Hurt: Diagnosis and Treatment of Joint Pain” today, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m.

Please join us for this free Health Connection Lecture at AdventHealth Sebring, 4200 Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard, Sebring, in the upstairs conference rooms. Limited seating. Register by calling 863-734-6299.

