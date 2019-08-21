Hello, dear readers!
Let’s start off with some good news this week. Over the past seven days I have lost 2.5 pounds. That’s a marked improvement over the pound I gained the week before.
You’ve probably noticed that this column has been missing the last two weeks. This was mostly due to having a lot on my plate, both at my wonderful day job and at my “other” job, writing and making short films. Since I began the process of working towards getting my sci-fi story “Thalon” made, my nights and weekends have been a whirlwind of activity.
By Saturday, Aug. 10, I was trying to put together a short film to be shot the following Saturday, I was casting and location scouting for a second short film, I was location scouting for another production company that wants to film here in September, I was working on two more scripts, I was trying to manage three websites, helping with the Heartland Film Fest and of course doing all this around my full-time job at the newspaper.
Needless to say all this contributed to stress, which I thought I could handle. I was wrong.
Over the weekend of the 10th I was feeling my most stressed but thought I was handling it. By Tuesday, I was done. I found myself dizzy, but not just regular dizzy, the kind where the whole room spins and you want to get off. I couldn’t focus. I ended up back home and going back to bed where I stayed for the next six hours.
When I crawled back into bed, I left my phone on the other side of the room, turned off all the lights and wrapped myself into a warm blanket. When I finally emerged from my hibernation I felt physically better, meaning I wasn’t dizzy and I was actually hungry again.
But then I spent the night worrying about what all this meant and how I was going to handle it. My wife suggested I postpone some projects and take off some of the stress I was dealing with. By the next morning I was back to being dizzy and not feeling well. By that afternoon I had made the agonizing decision to stop the projects I could, push them back a while, and lighten my load.
Bingo.
I postponed my two short film projects until at least October, put a couple other writing projects on hold and spent the rest of the week decompressing. I was on social media WAY less than usual and took a couple days with the family and no projects. Tried to get myself revived and refreshed. A mental health day or two did a lot of good.
As of this writing I feel good, the stress and the anxiety are not weighing down on me and I’m losing weight again. I was trying to take on too much at once and my brain and body were fighting back, telling me to slow down. I finally listened.
If anything, this has taught me that there is no need to rush or do everything all at once. Nor is there reason to try and do it all yourself. I am more focused on what I can do as one person and that which needs more of me, I can hold off on until I have help. And if I don’t have help I can just take my time with it. It’s my creation and my vision, so it can happen at my pace, not the other way around.
