It’s that time of year again ... springtime is near and the humidity is starting to appear. While the humidity is good for our plants and yards, it makes us sweat and gives us “bad hair days.” It can also be a problem for those wearing hearing instruments.
I can’t think of any electronic devices or computers that like to be submersed in water. Most electronics will just drown. Luckily, they make special water proof cases for our cell phones. Many electronics have special coatings put on their components to protect them from moisture.
Hearing instrument manufacturers have been developing and improving special nano coating that is designed to make water, oil and sweat run off of the hearing instruments. The moisture resistant coating and also case design helps to keep the moisture out of the hearing instruments. With Starkey Hearing Technology hearing instruments, every component and wire, inside and out, is coated to repel moisture, oil and salt. We had a set of Starkey Hearing Instruments go through the washer and dryer once a week for five weeks (in a shirt pocket) before they were finally found. (The paper towel they had been wrapped in finally disintegrated and spit the aids out of the pocket and into the dryer). After five weeks of washing and drying, the aids still worked perfectly.
While great moisture coating only continues to improve, we do live in Florida. And we sweat!
Sweat and salt may eventually build up on the microphone opening of the hearing instruments. When this happens, the sound will be distorted and perhaps the instruments will become weak or not amplify. You may be able to hear sounds when you press the button on your hearing instruments, or the “powering on” tones or music, but not people speaking.
So what can you do? Make sure every morning you clean your hearing instruments; flip it upside down and brush off the microphone openings. Brush everything off. If you think your hearing instruments are not amplifying or sounding right, then take them to your hearing health care provider for a thorough cleaning. A quick trick: Turn the instrument upside down and dip your cleaning brush (or soft toothbrush) into some rubbing alcohol. Next, brush over the microphone openings. If there is salt stuck, the rubbing alcohol will remove it.
If you remove your hearing instruments and there is visible moisture on them, you may want to invest in a “dri-aid” kit. You store your hearing instruments in them at night and it pulls the moisture out. There are also electronic machines that cost a little more and do the same thing ... just a little fancier. A “dri-aid” kit costs about $15. Pretty cheap to protect such a costly investment.
If you notice moisture on them when you come in from outside then you can also take a hair dryer to them. Take the battery out and away from them ... dry on low heat for about a minute. This will rapidly eliminate any problematic moisture. One of the most important things you can do to protect your hearing instruments is to have them professionally cleaned at least twice per year.
Humidity is back. Don’t let it ruin in your hearing instruments. Visit your hearing health care provider and get your hearing instruments professionally cleaned to remove any harmful corrosive salt and debris that may be looming in places that you can not get to. To Hear Better Is To Live Better!
Roseann B. Kiefer, B.A., BC-HIS, is owner of Lampe and Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Sebring. This information is not intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure your condition. Always talk to your doctor before following any medical advice or starting a diet or exercise program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.