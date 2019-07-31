For those of you at home keeping score, I lost another pound this past week, bringing my total lost to 54 pounds in just over six months. That’s an average of two pounds a week for 27 weeks.
Of course I would love to have lost at least double that by now. But I feel like I am doing well so far and that my current rate of loss is pretty good too. Not too crazy but not too slow that I can’t see results. At the current rate, I should lose another 50 pounds or more by the end of 2019. That would bring to me my ultimate goal of losing 100 pounds when I started this journey back in January.
And what do I do when I reach that goal? Well, the first thing I would do is immediately set a new goal. By that point, I could still stand to lose another 50 pounds, if not more. So, once I reach my 100-pound goal I will go to a new goal of losing another 50 pounds. Ultimately, I would like to be at or below 250 pounds, so maybe by next summer I can get there. It will be nice to be at or very near my original goal before March of 2020. I’m looking forward to buying new clothes for my 20th wedding anniversary.
I’m also looking to my future as a filmmaker and author. The 1st Annual Heartland Film Fest will be here September 21, at Sebring’s own Circle Theatre, where I will get to debut my first short film that we made back in June, “Thalon.” But in the interim, I am working on my second film in August, to also debut September 21. I’ve already finished a horror script and am planning that production for sometime in late August or early September. Then, coming down the pipeline I’m looking at more “Thalon” episodes and a secret project that I hope to get finished before February.
And that doesn’t include the three books I am working on, one of which is close to being done. At least losing the weight is helping me keep up with this workload. All this and we haven’t even discussed the day job yet.
