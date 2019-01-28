LAKE PLACID — As a follow up to their week long Cancer Awareness campaign, Lake Placid High School Student Government Association (SGA) Students made a $250 donation to the non-profit organization known as, Knotty Girl Loves, Inc. Knotty Girl, with her rope and knot body, is a visual representation of what breast cancer can feel like…round and hard like a knot! Her mission is to educate on the importance of monthly breast self checks for the early detection for cancer.
In order to raise money for Knotty Girl, the SGA students sold pink bracelets, had a “Pink Out” day, made posters that were displayed around school and had a “Flush Out Cancer” Fundraiser (a toilet travels around the high school to different classrooms and in order for the toilet to move to a different classroom it has to collect $20) as well as invited Knotty Girl to speak at a Lunch ’n Learn held at Lake Placid High School in November.
Many of the students presented on behalf of Knotty Girl for their final exam project in Student Government — including SGA member, Hunter, who’s poster project is featured here. “SGA really enjoyed our project of “Cancer Awareness Week!” We hope students and staff were able to learn some new information and remember to stay healthy. We are also glad we got to help make a donation to Knotty Girl, we love the organization and everything they do!” said SGA member, Molly, who spear-headed the class wide project to bring breast health awareness to Lake Placid High School.
This is the third year that SGA has partnered with Knotty Girl to bring breast health education and breast cancer awareness to Lake Placid High School.
For more information about Knotty Girl and her mission, please visit knottygirl.org, Facebook: Knotty Girl or Instagram: @knotty_girl_loves.
