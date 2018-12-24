Tinnitus can’t be cured, but there are treatments that make it less of a distraction. The approach taken depends on the underlying condition responsible for the ringing in your ears.
Once you have been evaluated by your audiologist or physician to rule out any underlying cause to the tinnitus, it can be managed. Here are some general tips for managing your tinnitus:
Determine what worsens your tinnitus. For some people, drinking alcohol or caffeinated beverages, eating salty or spicy foods, or taking various drugs like Aspirin may contribute to tinnitus symptoms. One way to figure out what causes your tinnitus is to keep a log of your activities, tracking when you experience symptoms and how severe they are.
Stop smoking. Smoking affects blood flow to the sensitive nerve cells in your inner ear and acts as a stimulant in your body, which leads to tinnitus for many.
Play relaxing or distracting sounds. While white noise machines can help distract from tinnitus, you don’t need to purchase an electronic device created solely for this purpose. Many people are able to mask their tinnitus and find relief by playing music or using a fan, air conditioner or humidifier.
Get a good night’s sleep. Fatigue worsens tinnitus for many people. This problem can become cyclical if your tinnitus worsens to the point where it prevents you from falling asleep at night. Establish a regular nighttime routine and try to go to bed at the same time; this helps “train” your body into relaxing.
Try relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation. Stress and anxiety can cause tinnitus as well as worsen existing tinnitus. Even 15 minutes a day of relaxation can help.
The most important thing to realize is that there is help in managing your tinnitus. If these tips do not help alleviate the tinnitus, discuss a Tinnitus Evaluation with an audiologist specializing in tinnitus management. They will perform a separate evaluation and take the time and care necessary to assist you.
