Yoga explores the multi-dimensional nature of self. As we practice Yoga, we learn about the endless limits of our mind expressed through our body consciousness. In Yoga, we visualize the structure of each Yoga posture, then initiate the form in our body which eventually translates into “muscle memory.”
Our past physical structure and flexibility is the product of muscle memory, often unconsciously recorded by “habit patterns,” some healthy and unhealthy that we can assess, when we look at our self in the mirror from the front and side. We can observe alignment or our anatomy or distortions that may contribute to external and internal pain.
When we awaken the energy of our consciousness and focus on our Yoga practice, we learn to master our “Will.” This is a key to body/mind/emotional realignment of internal/external energy.
We can learn to activate a higher blueprint for the mind and body that illumines a physical vision to actualize. What blueprint due we create in our own Yoga practice? Human beings are a higher form of the “animal” due to intellect and the ability to execute Will; we do not rely solely on natural instinct. Natural instinct is an inherent part of our human nature but we use our intellect to make decisions.
In today’s Yoga practice, we choose a path to master our Will and perform postures that benefit our physical/mental/emotional well-being. We can choose to change our life patterns that open a pathway to a healthier and happier lifestyle. Let’s begin by practicing our Will through the balancing posture: Tree Pose.
In this week’s YMCA Yoga class, Brenda Hamilton, Suzanne, Cory Cardona, Celeste Berkey, Jean Preece, Kathy Haley, Seowan An, Linda Keeth and Dawn Harvey awaken the body in preparation for Tree Pose by liberating the breath and lengthening the body in “Pigeon, Dolphin and Warrior III” and holding each one for a count of 10.
Let’s practice Tree Pose. Start in Tadassana or Mountain Pose, standing firming on two legs with weight evenly distributed through the hips. Raise one leg with a bent knee, pointing our to the side and resting the foot on the inner thigh of the opposite leg. Slowly reach the arms up into a V form and tighten the abdominal muscles, buttocks and inner thighs.
Stay balanced on one leg using the core muscles. Hold the pose for a count of 10, come down into Mountain Pose and go to the other side.
Practice Tree Pose often to improve balance, remembering it is about tightening and lengthening the core. Remaining focused in the mind improves physical balance. Then, look into the mirror and observe the quiet beauty of your Tree Pose.
