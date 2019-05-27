When people feel anxious or depressed the often speak with their primary care physician who prescribed medication or refers them to a psychiatrist who prescribed medication. Theoretically, these medications will improve patient’s functioning. But, data suggests otherwise.
In fact, unless you have exhausted other interventions — i.e. Therapy, neurofeedback, biofeedback, Vie Light, Transcranial Electrical Stimulation — it might be beneficial to your health to avoid psychotropic medications.
The first psychotropic medication in America was Thorazine. Since its introduction in 1955, the percentage of Americans disabled by mental illness has increased at least five fold. Since 1987 with the introduction of Prozac the number of Americans disabled by mental illness has doubled.
Logically, one would reason that if anxiolytics, antipsychotics, mood stabilizers and antidepressants worked as their manufacturers claim, the percentage of American’s disabled by mental illness would have decreased with the introduction and widespread use of these medications. But, that is not the case.
In reality prescribed medications for mental illness actually increase the likelihood that person will become chronically ill. They induce new and more severe psychiatric symptoms in a large percentage of patients and are associated with both decreased employ-ability and increased disability.
E. Fuller Toreey in his 2001 book concluded that insanity has risen to the level of an “epidemic” in America. All we need do is to turn on the news in 2019 to know the truth of this statement.
By the numbers
But, let’s look at the numbers: In 1955 559,000 were in mental hospitals with 3,038 persons per 1,000 suffering from serious mental illness. In 2003, there were 5.726 million on SSI or SSDI for mental illness and 19.69 per 1,000 with serious mental illness. In 2017 we were up to 46.6 million people with serious mental illness; which averages 1 in 5 adults. The numbers are increasing rather than decreasing even as the use of medications for anxiety and depression soar.
There are a number of myths underlying the rise in mental illness. The first is that mental illness is caused by abnormal brain chemistry. In truth, prescribed medications cause abnormal brain chemistry; and some of these changes and their results — like tardive dykensia, seizures and obesity — can remain long after the medications are withdrawn.
In 1996, Steve Hyman, the then Director of NIMH stated that antipsychotics, antidepressants and antianxiety drugs “create perturbations in neurotransmitter functions” (Human & Nestler, 1996, p153. For example, Prozac, Paxil and other SSRI antidepressants block the reuptake of serotonin. To compensate the brain tones down its serotonergic system, Neurons release less serotonin and decrease the number of serotonin receptors by more than 50% or more.
There are also changes in the signal pathways and gene expression. According to Hyman after a few weeks the brain is functioning in a manner that is “qualitatively as well as quantitatively diffent from the normal state” (Hyman and Nestler, 1996, p 161).
According to Princeton Neuroscientist, Barry Jacots this means: “any behavioral or physiologic change produced under these conditions might more appropriately be considered pathologic, rather than reflective of the normal biological role of serotonin., (Jacobs, 1991, p 22).
You may wonder if this also applied to neuroleptics. It does. For schizophrenics in a nine-hospital trial with 344 patients, NIMH discovered that 75% improved at the end of six weeks with medication. BUT, a year later they found that those who WERE NOT medicated were less likely to be re-hospitalized. (Schooler, Goldberg, Boothe & Cole, 1967, p 991)
A follow up study found that the higher the dose the greater the likelihood of relapse. (Prien, Levine, & Switalski, 1971, p22)
NIMH studies have consistently demonstrated that those treated without medication have better long term outcomes than those who receive medication (Carpenter, Mc Glashhan & Strauss, 1977). In other words, Neuroleptics worsen the very symptoms they are prescribed to alleviate. Basically, neuroleptics increase a patient’s biological vulnerability to psychosis. In other words, prescribed medications make patients chronically ill.
According to New York Medical College: “there is practical value in viewing (psychotropics) as mere amplifiers or inhibitors of the placebo effect” (Dinnerstein, Lowethal & Blitz, 1966; Thompson, 1982)
Patients treated with antidepressants are more likely to seek out additional treatment, have the highest incidence of relapse and exhibit the fewest weeks fo reduced or minimal symptoms (Greenberg & Fisher, 1997, p 147).
Long term use of antidepressants can increase the patient’s biochemical vulnerability to depression” and in this sense may worsen the course of their disease (Fava, 19984, p 127) In fact, a statistical analysis of trend showed that thelonger the drug treatment the higher the likelihood of relapse (Fava, 2003, p 124.)
Evidence indicates that mania induced by antidepressants is “not simply a temporary reversible phenomena”) Fava, 2003). In fact, more than 500,000 Americans a year develop antidepressant induced Bipolar Disorder.
Anti-anxiety medication
While looking at anti-anxiety medications we find that Benzodiase pines may curb symptoms over the short term, but they worsen the long-term course of the disorder. In fact, by the end of 8 weeks those treated with Xanax fair no better than those who receive no treatment (Ballenger et al, 19888) In fact, after eight weeks, symptoms begin to worsen when the drug is taken (Marks et al., 1993).
Patients tapered off Xanax had four times as many panic attacks as those who never took medication (Pecknold, Swinson, Juch & Lewis, 1988). This is why you have to taper off these prescribed drugs very slowly and learn other methods of coping simultaneously.
According to David Healy, M.D. Modern treatments have set up a revolving door and appear to be a leading cause of injury in death (Healty et al., 2001)
The bottom line
To deal effectively with mental illness one wants to avoid use of medications unless all other interventions have failed. Instead, it is beneficial to pursue cognitive behavioral therapy and to learn effective coping skills. In the case of abnormal brainwave patterns, neurofeedback often proves beneficial. Regardless, you will want o build your support network, exercise regularly, eat healthy and remain cognitively active.
So, you are probably asking yourself why when we have known the dangers of prescription medications for mental illness for so long do medical doctors continue to prescribe. First, general practitioners have little, if any training in, counseling, biofeedback, neurofeedback, transcranial electrotherapy or other interventions.
Second, if psychiatrists don’t provide medication, they have to complete on equal grounds with other mental health practitioners and their income will decrease significantly. Third, there are significant incentives from the pharmaceutical companies to prescribe.
Fourth, pharmaceutical companies now market their drugs directly to potential patients though mass advertising leading people to believe that if they ask their doctor for medication, they will feel better and their mental illness will dissipate. Finally, pursuing therapy takes both time and work and we live in a fast-paced society where instant results are pursued.
So, when you see your primary care physician if you are struggling with anxiety, depression, mood swings or psychosis instead of asking for medication, ask for a referral to a psychologist.
Presented as a community service by Susan L. Crum, Ph.D., QEEG-D Fellow, ABPS-D, Licensed Psychologist and Clinical Director for Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC at 4844 Sun N Lake Blvd., Sebring, Florida 33872. Call 863-402-2222 or fax to 855-429-8888.
