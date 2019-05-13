FROSTPROOF — AdventHealth Medical Group invites you to join us at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Practice Frostproof, 200 Scenic Highway on Thursday, May 16 from 5-7 p.m. for a Meet ‘n Greet event. You can meet your neighborhood providers who specialize in family medicine, tour our facilities and enjoy a free gift bag.
This event gives community members the opportunity to talk to our medical teams, ask our board-certified providers questions regarding health care, schedule one-on-one appointments and more.
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine Frostproof is the practice of Dr. Donald Geldart, board-certified family medicine and Brittany King, certified physician assistant in family medicine. Call the Frostproof Chamber of Commerce 863-635-9112 today to RSVP for the Meet ‘n Greet on May 16.
To learn more about AdventHealth Medical Group, visit AHMGSebring.com.
