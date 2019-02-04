Consider this initial statement a trigger warning for those sensitive to discussing things regarding mental health, and incidents related to it.
Some of us can’t stop talking about what happened to our city. Some of us ignore it entirely because it’s all so painful to discuss. Unfortunately, whether we want to talk about it or not, something rather important has been brought to light. Many of us are quickly realizing how essential it is to discuss mental health. Mental illness is an issue rapidly gaining attention here in the states, and the fact that it’s a topic that has been neglected for a long time.
We’re looking at stats such as the fact that close to 1 in 5 adults report having a mental illness. Only half of those people seek treatment. This isn’t including the millions of cases of people who go undiagnosed because education about various mental illnesses is sorely lacking, or because the stigma surrounding it is still so pervasive. More so, we’re looking at increases in things like suicidal ideation and major depressive episodes, which contribute to situations like what we saw.
There are some encouraging statistics, however. The percentage of adults who turn to substance abuse has gone down in recent years. Moreover there has been a huge surge in apps geared directly toward those struggling with depression and anxiety. Free resources can be seen even on social media such as Facebook and twitter, with therapists available to speak to 24/7. Nowadays symptoms of illnesses like depression and anxiety are becoming more clear, and we’re getting a better understanding of when we or a loved one should seek help.
For example, if your illness is affecting your everyday life such as your job, your personal relationships, or your family, it’s time to seek help. Sometimes symptoms aren’t just “feeling sad” or “feeling anxious”, often symptoms include (but aren’t limited to) insomnia, extreme decrease or increase in appetite, lack of motivation, and feeling trapped or overwhelmed by normal or small issues.
If you’re missing work because you can’t get out of bed, if you’re binge eating or starving yourself, if you find yourself no longer enjoying your favorite Netflix shows or hobbies, it’s time to consider seeking help. A primary care physician can help you decide what your next step should be. And though it’s much easier said than done, incorporating a healthy diet and even a mild exercise program or some simple daily outdoor time can make a noticeable difference.
Exercising self care isn’t just bubble baths and retail therapy. Self care is taking care of your mental health. Self care is making sure you’re healthy and happy so that you in turn can provide for your family, or help a friend who may also be struggling.
If you or someone you know is struggling, suicidepreventionlifeline.org is an excellent resource. One phone call to 1-800-273-8255 could make a world of a difference.
