Highlands County has recently been torn asunder by five murders of innocent citizens and the suicide of a local sheriff. Both events appeared to be senseless. Both, have one significant issue in common: those who needed mental health services were not identified and treated.
Mental illness and mass shootings
In a study of 185 public mass shootings (defined as an incident in which four or more people are killed at a public location) from 1900 through 2017 criminologist Grant Duwe found that 59 percent were committed by people who had been diagnosed as mentally ill or who showed signs of having a serious mental disorder before the attack.
Mental illness and law enforcement
As for law enforcement, we know that PTSD, alcohol abuse, depression and domestic violence are common among law enforcement officers. We also know that a substantial portion of officers with mental health conditions do not seek mental health services due to concerns about confidentiality of department subsidized mental health services or fear that if they seek services privately they will be stigmatized. Yet, research has clearly shown that mental health treatment for officers improves both their mental health and productivity.
Despite poor utilization of mental-health services, the majority of officers have a primary health-care provider whom they see for a routine health evaluation. Because this contact occurs outside the department, under confidentiality of the patient-provider relationship, and with an established provider, it may provide an ideal opportunity for doctors to refer for mental health services.
At the same time, we may want to consider that just as certain physical standards must be met to join the force, it may be important for offices to have both pre-employment mental health evaluations and regular annual post-employment mental health assessments so that problems can be identified before the escalate to the point of suicide.
How can we help?
The looming question now is what we can do to prevent or minimize the occurrence of such events. One thing we can do is enforce the I.D.E.A. which is a federal act insuring services to disabled students.
Under the I.D.E.A federal regulation, States must ensure that children with disabilities are eligible for special education services by age three. The Child Find portion of this regulation mandate requires each state to devise a practical method to determine which children need special education services, and to insure that they receive them.
Section 1401 (26) (A) states that children with special needs are entitled to related services: The term “related services” means transportation and such developmental, corrective and other supportive services (including speech-language pathology and audiology services, interpreting services, psychological services, physical and occupational therapy, recreation, including therapeutic recreation, social work services, school nurse services designed to enable a child with a disability to receive a free appropriate public education as described in the individualized education program of the child, counseling services, including rehabilitation counseling, orientation and mobility services, and medical services, except that such medical services shall be for diagnostic and evaluation purposes only) as may be required to assist a child with a disability to benefit from special education, and includes the early identification and assessment of disabling conditions in children. The law also entitles parents to parenting training and counseling.
These services are supposed to be provided at school district expense. Because of this, many districts don’t fully advise parents of these rights. Other times, they limit access to these services. Often parents end up having to pursue Due Process to obtain services their children need; and unfortunately, as the process may be complicated and intimidating many parents are not equipped to do so.
The end result is that children with mental health needs often do not receive help through the school; which is a first line of defense as many parents can not afford to provide necessary services or may not recognize the need. These children may then grow up untreated and end up committing aggressive acts. One important step we can take is to begin providing our schools to follow IDEA. This may mean financial penalties for districts that do not comply. It may also mean citizens voting for State budgets that provide schools with necessary funds to implement I.D.E.A.
This would enable them to conduct child find activities with all children ages three to eighteen; and to provide counseling, psychological services, parent training and counseling so that problems can be addressed when a child is young and the child and his/her parents can learn effective skills to help their child manage their mental illness. Beyond these measures, which will clearly require policy change and time, parents would be well advised to take their children for annual mental health screenings, just like they take them for annual physicals. Then, they can identify the need for intervention and pursue it as early as possible.
Prevalence of mental illness and the consequences of a lack of treatment early enough
If you think annual mental health screenings are unnecessary, you need to understand the prevalence and consequences of untreated mental illness. According to NAMI Approximately 1 in 5 youth aged 13–18 (21.4 percent) experiences a severe mental disorder at some point during their life. For children aged 8–15, the estimate is 13.3 percent.
Lack of treatment costs America $193.2 billion in lost earnings each year. Mood disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder are the third most common cause of hospitalization in the US for youth and adults. Over one third of the students with mental illness between he ages of 14 and 21 drop out of school.
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the US and the second leading cause of deal for people ages 10-34. More than nine percent of those who die by suicide such showed symptoms of a mental illness before committing suicide.
There are many factors that make life in a modern industrialized society stressful; and we have lost many of the social supports that use to help us remain resilient to mental illness. For instance, with both parents working, there is less free time to recharge on weekends as people scramble to clean the house, do laundry, purchase groceries, help with school projects, services their vehicles, mow their lawns and more.
Secondly, with both parents are working, stressed at juggling multiple tasks and over tired, they often find they can’t share their issues with their partner for fear of receiving a negative reaction or concern about putting more burden on their partner. In many cases, due to divorce these parents are effectively both single parents; which increases the stress for all concerned.
Moreover, we no longer have those large supportive families with grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins around the neighborhood that we could confide in. Many American’s no longer practice a faith, and therefore, do not have access to the mental health benefits of being part of a faith community. As a result, they have fewer social connections, less sense of belonging and confidence in having trustworthy people to turn to.
They also lack the structure, regularity and predictability of rituals and ceremonies that help people cope with difficult situations. Moreover, they may not be exposed to teaching which provide guidelines to live by and encourage compassion, forgiveness and gratitude; all essential for mental resiliency. Given all these factors, mental health services need to play an progressively important role in helping individuals cope with life and it is increasingly important for us to encourage each other to access such services and to help each other afford mental health care.
Obstacles to mental health care
Unfortunately, while the mental health parity act of 2008 required insurers to offer mental health services, many HMO’s and PPO’s greatly limit the number and types of services their insured can access. Moreover, some make it harder for those in need to obtain services by requiring that they first see a physician for a referral.
Others, limit access to services through high deductible’s and higher mental health copays than medical copays. Still others require so much extra paperwork and offer such low rates of reimbursement to mental health providers, that providers wouldn’t accept them. Not surprisingly we have an escalating shortage of mental health providers at the same time that mental health needs are increasing.
There are now a broad range of mental health issues, including the increasing rates of depression, suicide, opiod addictions and dementia, which require long term management; and therefore are not profitable and thus not a desirable service line for many facilities. Private practitioners, meanwhile, struggle for survival in the face of reimbursement rate cuts, restrictive regulations and increasing documentation requirements.
The fact is that almost every American will face a mental health challenge at some point in their life. According to the CDC 43.1 million adults in the US suffered from a behavioral health issue in 2015. Meanwhile, according to a study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine the majority of non metropolitan counties almost half do not have a single psychologist. This limited access means that care is a last resort.
This causes a dangerous cycle of mental health problems that disproportionately affect rural communities in America such as Highlands County. This may be why the CDC reports that rural areas have a higher rate of suicide than metropolitan areas and that disparity has been increasing since 2001.
Let’s work together
Given the recent murders in Sebring and the recent suicide of a law enforcement official, our community needs to recognize the importance of mental health services and actively work to make these more accessible.
This means decreasing paper work required by providers so they have more time to provide direct care, pushing insurers to lower deductible and co-payments so patients can afford services, forgiving a portion of the college loans of mental health providers for each year they work in a rural community, advocating for mental health providers to receive high reimbursements so that more people will enter this field; and finally consistently implementing Child Find, IDEA and implementing annual mental health screenings
I would like to share that I am sorry for the recent loss of life and that I hold the affected families and friends in prayer. If you have been affected by these recent incidents or struggle with mental illness, don’t wait, contact a local mental health providers for support. You may reach my office at 863-402-2222.
Susan Crum, Ph.D., QEEG-D,
Licensed Psychologist
