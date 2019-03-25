At the end of the day when you want to just let go and relax, enjoy this simple but most relaxing Yoga pose, “Legs Up the Wall.” This inversion Yoga pose, releases the tension from standing postures, flowing, enriched oxygenated flood from the bottom of the feet, through the spine to the top of the head. It is way to “let go” and discover a deep calmness in the mind and body.
All you need for this posture is a wall. Simply sit by a wall, turn the lights low, burn some incense and select a piece of music to quiet the mind as you deeply inhale and exhale with the eyes gently closed. Slowly, turn the body facing the wall and extend the legs upwards, releasing the arms out from the shoulders, palms facing upward. Scoot the buttocks directly up to the wall and extend the legs up the wall. Hold the pose with legs together, eyes closed for 15 minutes.
Next, slowly open the legs into a wide “V,” keeping the heels resting up the wall. Be sure to level the neck into a straight line with the spin, chin to the chest. Let go of all thoughts and focus only on the breath.
While holding this relaxing posture for 15 minutes, deepen each inhale through the nose and slowly exhale. Count how long it takes to inhale and match the count to the exhale. Breath slowly and deeply. Focus on the expansion of the chest, front and back. It is important to pay attention to the healing breath as you inhale and send out enriched blood through the internal organs and external anatomy. In Yoga, we coordinate and tune all postures to inhales and exhales.
After holding the posture, bring the legs into “Badda Kanasana,” heels and balls of the feet together on the wall with knees extended out to the side. Keep the arms extended out from the shoulders on the floor. When changing postures, move slowly with “intention” and relaxation. Use the exhales through the nose, releasing carbon dioxide.
“Badda Kanasana” strengthens and improves flexibility in the inner thighs, groins and the knees, as well as sooths menstrual discomfort and digestive complaints. This posture stimulates the abdominal organs, potentially improving the health of the ovaries, prostate gland, kidneys and bladder. When the legs are extended upwards, fatique flows into the Earth, as the posture opens the lower back and relieves sciatica.
Slowly bring the legs together when you are ready to come out of the pose and turn to one side again in a seated position. Slowly open the eyes feeling renewed and refreshed. Take this time each day to heal your inner spirit and consciousness. Smile!
