I’ve spent more than a dozen weeks now taking you the readers through my journey to drop the weight and get healthier. I’ve talked about the pain I went through in the beginning (and some I’m still feeling), I’ve talked about changing my diet and I’ve brought you along with me every step of the journey.
But I feel like I’ve only touched upon another aspect of this that is just as important as the eating habits and the exercise. I’m talking about the mental part.
Now, I did talk about changing your way of thinking when it came to changing your eating and I discussed the anxiety I went through early on. But there’s more mentally to worry about than just that. I’m talking about making sure that, along with staying on your meal plan and getting that activity in, that you also remember to take time out for yourself.
While this version of me is generally happier and less stressed than I have been in a long time, but even that takes some doing. Despite working until 5 p.m. and then having to work on things for the two short films I’m producing AND still trying to finish my next novel, I still try to take time each night to sit down and have dinner with the family and spend some quality time with my wife.
That may not be a lot but it’s a routine that helps me not just stay grounded but it also helps me decompress from the day.
Another thing that helps me mentally is to have a day out with my wife. I generally have weekends off but she very rarely does. So, when a Saturday comes up, like this past one, and we are both off, we take advantage. Even if it’s just going out for coffee and then hitting the thrift stores and such looking for old books, it’s the time together that matters not the destination.
Having that time together allows us to forget about our day jobs and anything that is stressing us and just enjoy the day. We don’t even expect to come home with anything. We just enjoy the company.
By the time we sit down to have dinner with the kids we’ve forgotten all that day-to-day stuff and our minds are recharged and ready for another round of life. I know for me the words flow better onto the page.
I also work on not letting stuff get to me the way it used to. I hear stress all around me or see it out in the world when I’m shopping or whatever but I don’t let myself get caught up in it. It’s not always easy and it doesn’t work every time, but I generally tell myself that the issue isn’t worth stressing over and if I can I will avoid it. Some things just aren’t worth the aggravation. I spent 20 years stressed out at work. Now I’m working hard at shedding that stress and the weight that came with it.
So, on your next day off, do something for yourself. Take a mental health day and recharge your brain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.