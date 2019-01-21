Everyone at some point in their lives will stop and ask themselves, am I happy with myself and could I be doing anything different? Whether the answer to the first part is yes or no, the second part is almost always a yes.
Anyone who has known me for more than a few years knows that I used to be a thinner guy. When I got married almost 20 years ago, I weighed a very minuscule 175 pounds. Looking at me today you probably wouldn’t know it. My own daughter saw a photo of me from back then and asked, “Who’s that guy?”
I know it’s nobody’s fault but my own. I slowly began working out with less frequency until I didn’t at all. I went from a very physical job to one where I spend most of my day sitting.
So, when the opportunity presented itself to be a part of the Biggest Loser program at the Highlands County Family YMCA in Sebring, I said “yes.” It felt like a no-brainer. Of course I’ll look better, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. I might be able to get off the blood pressure medication I take. Actually, I could get off all the medications that I take. My energy level could get better, I could find better fitting clothes and maybe less back pain.
There are so many reasons to do join this program but for me, it comes down to not just looking better but feeling better...and keeping it that way.
The Biggest Loser runs for 12 weeks. Week one started back on Jan. 17. I will have two mandatory workouts during the week and must do at least one more for a total of three. I plan to work my way up to five during the week. At least one of those workouts will be strength based training. All this will be overseen and monitored by Laura Van Fleet, the Health and Wellness director at the YMCA.
But working out is only part of how the program works. There are two other components to it that I think might be tougher than the actual working out.
We have to change our eating habits. Gone will be processed foods, dairy, red meat (mostly), bread and pasta. All the things that I eat everyday and love. I started minimizing my caffeine intake, but more importantly, I was cutting down on the amount of soda I drink. I chose not to cut it out cold turkey, but to slowly wean myself off of it.
Same with dairy. I am the kind of guy who puts cheese on everything. But with this new eating plan, based on Paleo, I can’t have dairy. By the time you read this it will be day five, so there is still a long road to go. I know I will eventually get to the desired routine with the new food, and I’m looking forward to it.
The third part of this program is the intermittent fasting. This means that I set a specific time of day that I am allowed to eat and drink stuff other than water. The rest of the day and night, I don’t eat and this is supposed to convert the bad stuff to energy and help me lose weight.
I’ve decided to go with 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. as my starting window. I know that is too big of an opening but I have plans to shrink that time by trying to eat later in the morning.
So, it’s all a process of doing to figure out what is going to work out for me and my schedule, but at the same time working the program as designed and making it work for me. If you end up seeing me out and about and I’m winded or look tired, probably yes on both.
In the coming weeks I will use this space to update you on my week, explain how things are going and give you information on the program. I look forward to this journey to a new me and might just be a little too excited. We shall see how sore I am come next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.