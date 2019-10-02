By NANCY DALE
Yoga For Life
Yoga is a silent, active Meditation with emphasis on voluntarily shaping the anatomy into an improved form visualized in the mind. “Tadasansa” or Mountain Pose is an excellent starting point to move into “Namaste Pose.” Let’s practice Tadasana (Mountain Pose) to awaken the body for “Namaste Pose.”
Stand with the spinal column long and straight, abdominals held tight and legs standing shoulder width apart. It is important to keep the feet straight forward and avoid hyper-extension of the back of the knees. As you move into “Namaste Pose, it may seem difficult to perform at first, but with practice over time, the body gradually make adjustments improving balance and flexibility.
As you move into “Namaste Pose” let go of past restrictive muscle memory and concentrate on challenging the body to move with greater mobility as demonstrated by YMCA Yoga Practioners: Ricky and Denise Ravine, Colleen Plonsky and Lara Vice.
Close the eyes and stand balanced in Tadasana. Tadasana relaxes blood vessels increasing blood flow to the heart muscle, putting less stress on internal organs that are limited by abnormal curves in the spine disturbing gravity’s flow of energy into the body.
Once Mountain Pose is stabilized, fold the hands into “prayer pose” in front of the body. Slowly bend both legs into a deep knee bend and move the hands to the right side of the right bent knee. Hold the pose and let the body get used to the twist. After a count of 30, move back to center then twist to the other side. Repeat this pose five times on each side.
Next, extend one leg to the back, this time twisting the folded hands and body to the right side of the bent knee while the opposite leg is extended long and held. The whole upper body is twisted to the right side of the bent leg. Hold this posture for a count of ten before going to the other side.
“Namaste Pose” strengthens core flexibility for greater mobility. improves balance and strengthens the legs. This a simple, beautiful pose that flows with each movement. Repeat the posture twice on each side. Each twist improves cardiovascular health and relaxes hypertension often due to construction of blood vessels.
As you delve into Yoga, you not only discover the personal benefits creating your own tranquility and voluntary simplicity but you will look forward to returning to these postures with exquisite, clarity, ease and discover your “poetic beauty.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.