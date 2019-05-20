Often when parents are concerned about their child’s academic struggles they turn to the school and request an evaluation. Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, the school is required to perform an evaluation of any child with a suspected disability within a “reasonable time period” – generally 60 calendar days. But, there are five major reasons why a thorough neuropsychological evaluation performed by a neuropsychologist is superior to a psycho educational evaluation. These are
- The inadequate range of a psycho educational evaluation,
- The training of the personnel performing psycho educational evaluations,
- The narrow focus of psycho educational evaluations,
- The level of performance model employed in psycho educational evaluations, and
- The failure of psycho educational evaluations to assess brain behavior relationships.
In terms of inadequate range psycho educational test batteries do not thoroughly cover the range of abilities which need to be assessed if one is to obtain an accurate profile of the nature and degree of an individuals abilities and disabilities. Even when extensive batteries such as the Woodcock Johnson are employed, school personnel typically omit many of the subtests, or use one primary measure as their assessment tool without verifying performing through the administration of confirming measures.
The individuals administering tests within school districts vary significantly in the fields of their professional training and most importantly in their psychometric sophistication. For example, some schools have teachers, special education consultations, speech language teachers or school psychologists all of whom may administer psychological tests. A major limitation that results from this diversity of testers is a decreased reliability of the obtained results.
Educational assessments
Psycho educational assessments focus almost exclusively on the demands of the typical classroom situation, often paying little or no attention to the individual’s ability to adapt to social relationships within the family, or with age peers, long-term learning and social developmental demands in the community, informal learning situations or employment settings.
They neglect to address the fact that the ultimate purpose of education is to prepare young people to be functionally independent contributing members of society not to prepare them for proficiency in conforming to highly structured situations with narrow demands. Thus, their focus is too narrow to be of true benefit.
Psycho educational evaluations are normally interpreted primarily from a level-of-performance perspective in a theoretical manner with high emphasis on the face validity of the tests administered. But, there is absolutely no evidence to show that what a child can produce when assessed one on one in a distraction free environment without peer pressure is in any means a reflection of what that child’s level of performance will be in real-life situations.
Finally, psycho educational evaluations do not assess brain behavior relationships. It is important to include measures which evaluate the relationship between the brain’s functioning and the observed deficits because they help us to identify which are likely to respond to remediation and which are more likely to benefit from mastery of compensatory techniques.
Such evaluations include a neurological evaluation (as opposed to an examination by a general practitioner), an audiological evaluation in addition to any evaluation done by a speech language pathologist, an evaluation by a physical therapist, an evaluation by an ophthalmologist, and a neuropsychological evaluation. It may also include an fMRI or a qEEG or Spect Scan.
Different scopes
The scope of a neuropsychological evaluation is significantly greater than that of a psycho educational evaluation. It includes the level of performance evaluation where the individual’s level of achievement is compared to age or grade peers, but, it moves beyond this level to include: a sign analysis, a profile analysis, a body side comparison and to look at adaptive functioning.
In terms of sign analysis a good neuropsychological battery includes testing for signs (specific deficits) that are indicative of cerebral dysfunction. In other words, it looks to see whether the types of errors the individual makes are the types of errors that occur almost exclusively among brain-damaged subjects. This permits one to rule out issues such as inadequate instruction, lack of educational exposure or emotional factors.
It also includes a profile analysis where the trained clinician is searching for patterns and relationships among test scores which localize the dysfunction in certain areas of the brain or which are symptomatic of certain types of disorders. In other words, does the subject show striking variability in scores on different test which fits a pattern that relates to the known functions of the anterior and posterior regions of the brain, the cerebral and sub cortical regions of the brain, or of the two cerebral hemispheres, or areas within the cerebral hemispheres.
The body side comparisons included in a neuropsychological evaluation involve administration of tasks which evaluate the adequacy of motor and sensory-perceptual functions on the two sides of the body with identical tasks (adjusting for dominance) to determine if they reveal liberalized disparities that exceed expected limits for subjects with normal brain functions. This demonstrates whether the deficits imply dysfunction or damage in the cerebral hemisphere contra lateral to the defective side of the body.
Finally, when looking at adaptive functioning, the neuropsychologist is working to determine how any cerebral dysfunctions impact upon the individual’s day-to-day functioning in their routine environments. Differentiating deficits which are a psychological reaction to neurological problems and need to be treated with therapy and environmental modification form those which are a direct result of the neuropathology and need to be addressed through remediation (speech language therapy, occupational therapy, cognitive rehabilitation, physical therapy, neurofeedback) and compensatory mechanisms such as special educational instruction.
Different learning disabilities
A neuropsychological evaluation can not only identify whether or not there is a learning disability or ADHD or another condition, but, it can often identify the subtype of learning disability – i.e. verbal linguistic learning disability or a nonverbal learning disability. It can identify whether a child has a dysphonetic or phonetic form of dyslexia, dyseidetic or visual form of dyslexia, mixed dyslexia, restricted receptive dyslexia or a normal diagnostic profile with a child performing below level because of social, motivational and educational factors as opposed to neurobehavioral deficits.
A good neuropsychological evaluation can identify whether there are problems not only with attention functions, but whether these problems involve orienting responses, selective attention, single focus attention, sustained attention or vigilance, divided attention, hemi-attention or sustained concentration. It can tell you whether perceptual motor problems involve motor impersistence, simple, complex or disjunctive psychomotor speed.
It can identify agnosia, form blindness, defective visual analysis, impaired facial recognition, and can differentiate between achromotopsia and impaired color naming. It can investigate problems with spatial localization, visual neglect, ideational apraxia and constructive apraxia. It can identify whether there is aphasic agraphia or apraxia agraphia.
It can reveal auditory agnosia, word deafness; problems with figure ground discrimination, problems with prosody. In the area of memory it can hone in on problems with sensory registration, echoic or iconic storage, active or working memory and long term or remote memory.
In terms of cognition a thorough neuropsychological evaluation can identify whether a child can discriminate stimulus characteristics, has mastered concrete concepts, defined concepts, rules or higher order rules. A neuropsychological evaluation can tell you about how a person approaches problem solving, information gathering, what their retrieval strategies are, their openness to insight and flexibility, how well they can brainstorm, how well they can identify patterns or sequences, how well they can analyze a situation and restate the problem in a format that will permit them to scan effectively for clues so that they can estimate, predict, project, examine their assumptions, elaborate upon information and evidence fluency, flexibility or originality when interacting with their environment.
Not every neuropsychologist does the kind of in-depth thorough neuropsychological evaluation. But, if you are going to get an evaluation, ask the individual to see five or six of their former evaluations with identifying information removed. Make certain it includes all of the above and that they give specific recommendations for both remediation and compensation both in school and at home.
Susan L. Crum, Ph.D., Qeeg-D Fellow, A.B.P.S., NCSP-retired is a Licensed Psychologist and the Clinical Director at Central Florida Neuropsychology, LLC at 4844 Sun ’n Lake Blvd. in Sebring. 863-402-2222 or fax 855-429-8888.
