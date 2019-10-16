SEBRING — AdventHealth Wellness Center now is offering a New Mom support group for the surrounding communities. This meeting is open to those who are pregnant or have young children. Come join us in an inclusive environment to connect with other parents in a similar life stage. Share your experiences, trade information, and get breastfeeding support. A board certified lactation consultant (IBCLC) will moderate each meeting.
Meetings are held every other Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. The meetings will be held at the AdventHealth Wellness Center located at 4005 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring, Florida 33872. If you are interested in attending, and to confirm date and time, please register by calling 863-402-3405.
