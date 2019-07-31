One of the first questions I ask when a new person comes to class is if they have previously taken yoga. Yoga is a “specialized” instruction based on the present level of a student’s experience.
Iyengar yoga stresses correct form to achieve the greatest health benefit and to avoid injury; thus, it is important to evaluate the present level of each person’s yoga experience and begin there. Each student grows at their own pace. The yoga Instructor is a guide, assisting students to perform postures.
One new student, Edilma, came to the Monday, 5:30 p.m. Beginning Yoga class at the YMCA. Edilma brought with her a smile and a positive attitude to learn how yoga postures can help her maintain good health. As we began a few postures, she did her best to follow-through with resolve. Her approach was to do the best she can as she pursued a new skill. Edilma continues coming to class executing beautiful postures as she learns how to self-correct her form and improve. She is an inspiration!
In Beginning Yoga, students do what they “can”, gaining confidence as they re-align the body and discover the health benefits. Yoga creates “Practitioners” at whatever level they come into the class in a journey of self-discovery, building their own practice at their own level.
We all discover more about our self every time we roll out the yoga mat. It takes time for the body to accept re-alignment as the old patterns don’t alter without overcoming resistance to change.
Mountain Pose
In “Beginning” yoga, the first basic posture or “asana” is “Mountain Pose,” a standing pose that lengthens the back and builds balance. This posture can be practiced anywhere, standing in line at the supermarket and when walking. “Mountain Pose” awakens a conscience awareness of the link between the mind and body as a healing “team.”
Simply said, you stand tall, feet shoulder width apart and deeply inhale/exhale through the nose, pull in the abdominals and lengthen the legs and spine. Keep the spine straight. Raise both arms overhead with palms facing each other. Hold the stance for 10 breaths with eyes closed creating a sense of better balance
Downward Dog
Come down to the floor on the abdomen, pull the arms underneath the shoulders in a straight line, lift up and balance on the arms with legs extended, shoulder width apart, to the back. Raise the buttocks into the sky in a long angle and keep the back flat. Hold the pose and slowly repeat the posture five times before returning to Mountain Pose.
These poses are a beginning. Start simply and consider joining a class to move forward with guidance. Enjoy. Life is a beautiful challenge of growth and happiness that we create!
