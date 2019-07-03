New life challenges come into everyone’s life each waking day. “Challenge” presents an opportunity to go beyond preconceived past limitations that may be an excuse not to move forward. “Fear” of living in the present moment and viewing each challenge as a new path for growth is a mind-set that can be overcome. Yoga is a physical, mental, emotional practice that requires accepting the challenge of disciplining the mind to experience and explore physically challenging new postures.
When new Yoga poses are introduced to us, we begin by removing the thought, “I can’t” or “I will try it.” Through our Yoga practice, each pose is an opportunity for growth. If we drop a pencil and want to pick it up, do we “try” to do it or “just do it.” If a task is new and appears to go beyond our present physical ability, we say in Yoga, “I will work on it”
One of the challenging new Yoga postures introduced to the Wednesday 6:00 p.m. YMCA Yoga class with Practitioners Rick Ravine, Denise Ravine and Alan Holmes is “Twisted Boat Pose.” As represented by these disciplined Yoginis, this Asana tones the spine and aligns posture as it increases blood circulation in the physical form pulling blood through lengthened legs, relieving back pain, massaging internal organs and realigning the rhythm of respiration, holding the pose for several minutes and deeply breathing. To feel the full impact of this Asana, we repeat it on both sides twice. Each time we practice the pose, we make further internal alignments to adjust form.
“Twisted Boat” pose begins in a seated posture, first extending each arm long out from the sides in a twist to one side, then bend the knees and slowly learn back keeping the spine straight, extending the legs long to the front. Remember to continue to breath and focus attention on holding the form. After a few minutes, release the arms and legs, round the back and neck forward and relax. Repeat on the other side.
“Asanas” (Yoga postures) have evolved over centuries to exercise every muscle, nerve and gland in the body. As B.K.S. Iyengar emphasizes, “Asanas secure a fine physique which is strong and elastic without being muscle-bound and keeps the body healthy reducing fatigue and soothing nerves. By practicing Asanas, one develops agility, balance and mental equilibrium.”
Yoga is sometimes referred as a “conquest over self.’ It takes Will, Discipline, Effort and continued practice for the mind/body to come into a healthy alignment of a posture and take the Yoga practice into everyday life activities. Through a continued Yoga practice, a calm focused mind gradually removes obstacles that we can feel and observe each day. We become more at peace amidst the fray and divisiveness of negativity.
As we disciple the mind, we focus on our inner growth and peace of mind. Yoga encourages positive life choices, discipling our “Will” in making health choices to improve our life and enhance happiness, opening an umbrella to all who come into our auric sphere of consciousness. Join any of our Yoga practitioners and enjoy a renewed Spirit!
