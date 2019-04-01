Pain comes with all sorts of labels on it these days. From arthritis and tendinitis to fibromyalgia and migraines, acupuncture and Chinese medicine based treatment options are gaining recognition as being safe and effective ways to manage pain.
While opioids, NSAIDS, cortisone shots and surgery tend to be the treatment options in western medicine, Chinese medicine and acupuncture offer a non-addictive option with side effects that actually reduce stress/ depression/ anxiety and improve sleep.
What is unique about the diagnostic approach a Chinese medicine practitioner can offer is that each individual is treated differently, depending on their presentation of pain. In Chinese medicine we use the term “Bi Zheng” or painful obstruction to refer to any acute or chronic pain in the musculoskeletal system, but there are many ways this presents in a patient.
As Chinese medicine practitioners, we differentiate treatment plans based on the quality of pain such as whether the pain moves around from joint to joint in the body, is severe or fixed in one joint, comes with cold or hot sensations, feels heavy and worse in rain and damp weather, comes with numbness, is red hot and swollen, etc. We also are interested in whether the onset of pain is a result of exposure to wind or cold, hot or damp living or working conditions, stress, improper diet, emotional or physical trauma.
Acupuncture and Chinese medicine can bring your body to the full potential its anatomy will allow. What that means for example, is that if you are at the point of bone on bone joint pain, acupuncture may help alleviate some of that pain, but it cannot regenerate a new healthy joint. However, acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine treatment leading up to and following a joint replacement procedure will nourish the body and support recovery. In the same way, if there is a structural alignment issue causing pain, then chiropractic care is likely the best option. Again, with acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine supporting the whole body through the process.
How long you would need to see a Chinese medicine practitioner depends on whether the pain condition is acute or chronic. Generally, acute pain responds well within 3-6 treatments over the course of a few weeks. Chronic pain is treated on a weekly basis initially and then depending on how severity of symptoms decrease, regular treatments to manage pain — as opposed to depending on medications — are scheduled as needed.
Research is ongoing as the western world is determined to know how acupuncture works to alleviate pain. Findings demonstrate that acupuncture activates the body’s own opioids as well as improves brain sensitivity to opioids. Acupuncture has also been shown to release and/ or regulate other biochemicals involved in pain reduction such as ATP and adenosine, GABA and substance P.
If that is more detail than you need to know, consider the fact that BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has stopped covering the highly addictive Oxycontin drug as a treatment option for pain, and has instead added acupuncture coverage for its policy holders. It is only a matter of time before more insurance companies get on board.
There are many options out there for managing pain. If you are looking for a safe and effective alternative to pharmaceuticals, consider giving acupuncture and Chinese medicine a try.
For more information, contact Shannon Markland, Board Certified acupuncturist and Chinese medicine practitioner at Markland Acupuncture LLC, 139 E. Center Ave. in Sebring. She can be reached by phone at 863-273-9077 or email at smarkland.ap@gmail.com.
