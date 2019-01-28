SEBRING – The Neuro Challenge is back in the county to present the latest information to those living with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. The free presentation, “A Better Approach to Parkinson’s” will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 16 at First Baptist Church at 200 E. Center Ave. Registration is requested.
Last year over 100 guests attended the event. The Foundation for Parkinson’s executive director, Robyn Faucy-Washington, anticipates an even larger crowd this year.
Nikolaus McFarland MD, PhD is an assistant professor at University of Florida Health and the acting chief of movement disorders division at UF. He talk is titled “Update on Parkinson’s Disease and Look-Alikes.”
“This is an important topic,” Faucy-Washington said. “There are other diseases that mimic Parkinson’s disease. If someone has it and is misdiagnosed, they are not being treated properly and they are losing a part of their quality of life.”
“Strategies and Tips for Living Well with Parkinson’s Disease” will be presented by Peter and Kelly Gaylord. Peter has had Parkinson’s for more than two decades and his wife, Kelly, has been his caregiver for as long. They have unique, first-hand experience with this debilitating disease.
“We want to leave the attendees with actionable steps on how to live well with Parkinson’s disease today,” Faucy-Washington. “In the world of Parkinson’s, people want to know what they can do to help themselves at that moment.”
The seminar will have medical and holistic approaches to the disease included.
Faucy-Washington said Highlands County is a significantly under-served area in regards to Parkinson’s. She has been applying for grants to bring a monthly program to the county. She said the program would be educational and share resources and the latest in research. It would also be a support group facilitated by one of their staff members.
“When the support groups are facilitated by a caregiver or someone with Parkinson’s, they don’t get as much benefit from the group,” Faucy-Washington said. “They need the support too.”
Register at neurochallenge.org or call 941-926-6413.
