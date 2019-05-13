SEBRING — Peace River Center is offering a free Mental Health First Aid course on Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Sebring Chamber of Commerce, 227 US 27 North.
Mental Health First Aid teaches attendees how to help someone who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge
Organizations interested in having a larger group of staff members, volunteers, or other constituents trained in Mental Health First Aid can request training and even break the session into two 4-hour courses if desired. For more information on scheduling Mental Health First Aid visit www.peacerivercenter.org/mhfa.
