Pictured from left to right: Sydney Esquibel, AdventHealth Foundation Assistant; Jimmy Anzueto, SIR Event Manager; Maria Medina Gonzalez, AdventHealth Pediatrics Nurse Manager; Johanna Hardewijk, AdventHealth Nurse Manager; Sue Calderone. SIR Customer Service Representative; Wayne Estes, SIR President and General Manager; Elizabeth Worley, SIR Marketing Coordinator and Christen Johnson, AdventHealth Director of Foundation & Volunteer Services.