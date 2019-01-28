Our children are walking petri dishes. Cooler temps mean runny noses and itchy throats. Most people around us aren’t washing their hands correctly, if at all. This is a recipe for the spreading of influenza. The holidays may be behind us but now we have a new worry looming over us, which is keeping the sickness at bay. If you haven’t caught anything yet, consider yourself lucky. Those who have had the flu this season are reporting some of the worst or strongest symptoms they’ve ever experienced.
So if you’ve somehow managed to avoid the sea of sickness swirling around, congratulations. You can continue to build up your immune system in a few different ways. Earlier, hand washing was mentioned. Even tho most of us agree that hand washing, especially after using the restroom, is essential for proper hygiene, a good 70 percent of people skip the soap. Do your part to keep yourself safe, make sure you wash your hands thoroughly.
You can also up your vitamin intake as well. Vitamin C is a well known immunity booster. Taking Zinc or using chewables like Airborne could help your body anticipate future needs before using public transport or entering a hospital. Check with your primary care physician to make sure you’re in the clear before doing so, but it could potentially help.
If you’re already feeling the beginnings of that sore throat and sneezing, zinc could also help cut your illness short. While in the midst of the flu, remember hydration is even more important now for your body not just to fight the virus but to function properly. Eat foods high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids so your body can regenerate and heal quicker. Make sure to get enough rest, both to help prevent getting sick or in case you’ve already caught something.
Lack of sleep makes it harder on the body and immune system to do its job. You can also do your part by sanitizing all infected surfaces, maintaining a sterile work/home environment, and practicing good habits like coughing in the pit of your elbow vs your hands. While we can’t stop the spreading of illnesses entirely, we can do our part and help not make it worse.
