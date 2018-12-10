If you’ve shopped for hearing devices recently or already own a pair, you know that these devices and the services and visits that are involved, are not cheap, although well worth their cost for the enhanced quality of life that comes with an improved ability to hear.
Tip 1: Be aware of the temperature
Avoid excessive heat and cold. Do not leave your hearing devices in a hot car in the summer or a cold car in the winter.
Do not dry your hair with a hair dryer while wearing hearing devices.
Humidity and hearing devices do not mix. If you live in a humid environment, purchase a hearing devices dehumidifier.
Tip 2: Avoid moisture and water
While a humid environment can damage hearing devices, moisture from perspiration as well as submersion in water can interfere with the functionality of hearing devices.
Do not wear hearing devices while swimming, showering, taking a bath, during strenuous exercise that causes you to perspire or while in the sauna (unless you have an extended-wear, deep canal device).
Remove your hearing devices at the hairdresser or barber.
Use an umbrella or hooded raincoat when it is raining.
Make sure your hair and ears are completely dry before inserting your hearing devices.
Remove your hearing devices at night and open the casing door to allow air to ventilate the interior.
Tip 3: Avoid shock and vibration
Hold the hearing devices over a cushioned surface when changing the battery.
Store your hearing device in the cushioned case it came in.
To avoid accidents, sit down to insert or remove your hearing devices.
Tip 4: Regularly clean the outer shell of your hearing devices
To clean an in-the-ear hearing device externally, wipe it off with a dry cloth. Then brush across the receiver opening with the wax brush that came with your hearing device. If you did not receive a wax brush, consult your Audiologist. Do not push anything sharp into the microphone port. To clean wax guards, follow the instructions given to you by your audiologist.
To clean behind-the-ear hearing devices externally, wipe off the hearing device with a dry cloth. On certain behind the ear devices you are able to clean the ear mold, remove it from the ear hook of the hearing devices and wash it in warm, soapy water. Rinse thoroughly and shake out the excess moisture. Allow the ear mold to dry overnight. Over time the plastic earmold tubing may become brittle and need to be replaced.
Other types of behind the ear devices called Receiver in the canal, should never be cleaned with anything wet and the wire should not be pulled apart from the body of the device. Plastic tips at the end may need to be wiped off or replaced, and wax filters may need to be changed. Ask your audiologist for instructions.
At least every six months, take your hearing devices to your audiologist for a thorough “clean and check”
Tip 5: Use hair, shaving and cosmetic products carefully
Perfume, hair spray, bath powder, shaving cream, cosmetics and hair gel can all clog the microphone of your hearing devices.
