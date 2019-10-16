By NANCY DALE
Yoga For Life
There are a few “props” used in learning Yoga postures, correctly. In Iyengar Yoga, “form” is critical to attain the most benefit from the posture and to avoid injury. Yoga blocks are often used to help lengthen and when placed on the floor in “Triangle” and other Lunge Poses to achieve balance. Yoga blocks support several poses or conditioning muscles to conform to proper form. A block placed between the thighs can help to tightening leg muscles or supporting the back to relieve tightness in the lower spine.
Blankets are another important prop used in several poses to attain balance and proper alignment of the spine, especially in “Shoulder Stand.” Although there are many videos on YouTube and some Yoga sites, showing pictures of people coming up into should stand with no support., traditional Yoga emphasizes the use of blankets to support the next to avoid a slip of the spine possibly causing an injury when learning the posture.
The steps in learning “Shoulder Stand”
Have at least four or five folded blankets available. Fold each blanket into an even cornered square, with flattened corners meeting. Some of my early teachers called learning how to property fold blankets for posture support, “Blankets 101.” It was and is still very important!
Initiating “Shoulder Stand”
Begin by experimenting with at least two folder blankets placed at the top of the Yoga mat. To test the proper height for your body to keep the neck long and supported, lay down with the shoulders at the top of a fold and do not let the neck hang over the blankets. The blankets are used as an extension and support for the upper shoulders on the blankets..
Most important, the neck and head need to be in a straight line with the shoulders, not bent. The shoulders rest on the top of the blanket the head is on the floor in a straight line,
Make sure the head stays in alignment with the cervical spine, not bent or curled. In starting to learn the posture, have someone with you to keep the feet in lifted from first, bent knees then to a straight line up the wall when lifted one at a time.
To begin, place the palms with thumbs meeting in the center of the lower back, elbows in. Gradually, life the legs the wall, one leg at a time. Rest the feet firmly on the wall and keep the thumbs together on the lower back. Do not place the thumbs on the edges of the back. When coming up on the wall, bend the knees first and left one leg at a time.
It is good to work with a partner who can assist in helping you lift up the legs straight, in alignment with a straight spine. Be very careful of the neck and the fragile seven vertebrates, to keep them long.
If the neck is extremely taught, and strained, you may need toad more height under the shoulders to protect the neck. So, add more blankets. You do not want to create strain on the neck. If there is radiating pain in the neck or tingling/numbness in the arms/lower back do not practice this pose.
The final stage of the proper initiating of the pose is keeping the core and legs straight up, come down if there is any bend in the neck of back. To come down, slowly bend the knees and roll to one side.
