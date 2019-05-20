One of the vital muscles responsible for movement and stability of spinal joints is the “Psoas.” They contribute to spinal flexion.
The Psoas, according to Christine Northrup, MD, are “the deepest muscles in the core attached to the lumbar vertebrae through the pelvis and the femur. They are the only muscles that connect the spine to the legs.”
Because they are the primary connectors between the torso and the legs, they affect posture and stabilize the spine. The Psoas are stimulated by deep breathing and movements such as Yoga poses that release hip tension.
A simple way to keep the Psoas healthy is through lengthening and relaxation. You can lay on the back with knees bent and hips flat. Push the low back into the floor.ad rest the arms on the core and deeply breath. This simple relaxation will allow he Psoas to release tension and gently lengthen. The Yoga pose “Cat and Cow” also helps to release tightness in the Psoas when the back is arched like a cat, then released, as the core drops into “Cow.”
Another simple Yoga practice to lengthen the Psoas is by moving the core from side to side as these Gold’s Gym Yoga students demonstrate from the 8 a.m. class.
Let’s practice. Stand with legs wide apart and weight evenly distributed from the hips down through the legs and feet. Keep the weight on the right side of each foot. With arms extended out to the sides and level, pull the core slowly to the right, keeping the arms level then hold the pose for a count of ten. Relax and release but keep the arms and legs lengthened. After holding the pose on one side, do the same lengthening on the other side. This kind of movement is called “pandiculation” which is part of a Yoga practice.
The medical dictionary defines “pandiculation” such as yawning and stretching as an instinctive reflex. “Yawning” is “pandiculation,” the involuntary act of opening the mouth wide and taking a deep breath. As we yawn the upper body is stretched and chest expands. We can initiate these natural instincts, just as in “Cat” and “Cow” Yoga pose, relaxing the core and back where the Psoas muscles reside and releasing tension/stress.
As humans, we can take time to lengthen our spine and muscles by practicing Yoga; bending slowly forward, backward and sideways through twists. As we become more flexible through deep breathing, the core is relaxed and muscle tension/stress released. By awakening our consciousness to how we treat the body with “health,” we learn to honor it.
By living responsibly, treating our mind/body/emotions with respect, we feel a deeper sense of well-being. It is our choice. Yoga is a pathway to open that door.
