September is Pulmonary Fibrosis Awareness Month and there are many people who have not heard of IPF (Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis). After five years of intermittent dry cough, I was diagnosed as IPF in 2012 and started on nasal oxygen which I have used for the past seven years. Since IPF is a progressive disease, I am now 83 years old and in the final or terminal stage and cannot survive much longer. I have never smoked or used tobacco.
Pulmonary Fibrosis is more common in older individuals, especially males. There is a progressive scarring in the lungs with fibrosis which makes it difficult for the lungs to efficiently extract oxygen from the air. The patient experiences progressive shortness of breath. There is currently no treatment, but there are medicines which may slow the progress of the disease.
Air sacs in the lungs, called alveoli, get smaller and inefficient due to the overgrowth of fibrocytes. With emphysema or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), the alveoli are damaged and become inefficient because they are enlarged.
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is more common in those people who have smoked or were around wood or metal dust. COPD is almost always tobacco related.
To learn more about Pulmonary Fibrosis, go to pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.